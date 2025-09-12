Currencies / TLT
TLT: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
90.35 USD 0.19 (0.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TLT exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 90.04 and at a high of 90.49.
Follow iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
90.04 90.49
Year Range
83.30 99.33
- Previous Close
- 90.16
- Open
- 90.10
- Bid
- 90.35
- Ask
- 90.65
- Low
- 90.04
- High
- 90.49
- Volume
- 20.089 K
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 5.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.96%
- Year Change
- -8.54%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev