QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TLT
Tornare a Azioni

TLT: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

89.02 USD 0.17 (0.19%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TLT ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.78 e ad un massimo di 89.22.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TLT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
88.78 89.22
Intervallo Annuale
83.30 99.33
Chiusura Precedente
89.19
Apertura
89.06
Bid
89.02
Ask
89.32
Minimo
88.78
Massimo
89.22
Volume
20.788 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.19%
Variazione Mensile
3.97%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.42%
Variazione Annuale
-9.89%
21 settembre, domenica