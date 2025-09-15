CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / TLT
Volver a Acciones

TLT: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

90.12 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de TLT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 89.87, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 91.04.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TLT News

Rango diario
89.87 91.04
Rango anual
83.30 99.33
Cierres anteriores
90.35
Open
90.70
Bid
90.12
Ask
90.42
Low
89.87
High
91.04
Volumen
43.137 K
Cambio diario
-0.25%
Cambio mensual
5.26%
Cambio a 6 meses
-1.22%
Cambio anual
-8.78%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B