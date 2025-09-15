Divisas / TLT
TLT: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
90.12 USD 0.23 (0.25%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TLT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.25%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 89.87, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 91.04.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
TLT News
Rango diario
89.87 91.04
Rango anual
83.30 99.33
- Cierres anteriores
- 90.35
- Open
- 90.70
- Bid
- 90.12
- Ask
- 90.42
- Low
- 89.87
- High
- 91.04
- Volumen
- 43.137 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.25%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.26%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.22%
- Cambio anual
- -8.78%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B