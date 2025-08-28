KurseKategorien
Währungen / PINS
Zurück zum Aktien

PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A

36.28 USD 0.19 (0.52%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PINS hat sich für heute um -0.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 35.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 37.05 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Pinterest Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PINS News

Tagesspanne
35.98 37.05
Jahresspanne
23.68 40.90
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
36.47
Eröffnung
36.71
Bid
36.28
Ask
36.58
Tief
35.98
Hoch
37.05
Volumen
16.109 K
Tagesänderung
-0.52%
Monatsänderung
1.20%
6-Monatsänderung
17.15%
Jahresänderung
7.27%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K