PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A
36.28 USD 0.19 (0.52%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PINS hat sich für heute um -0.52% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 35.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 37.05 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Pinterest Inc Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
35.98 37.05
Jahresspanne
23.68 40.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 36.47
- Eröffnung
- 36.71
- Bid
- 36.28
- Ask
- 36.58
- Tief
- 35.98
- Hoch
- 37.05
- Volumen
- 16.109 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.52%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.20%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 17.15%
- Jahresänderung
- 7.27%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K