PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A
36.28 USD 0.19 (0.52%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PINSの今日の為替レートは、-0.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.98の安値と37.05の高値で取引されました。
Pinterest Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PINS News
1日のレンジ
35.98 37.05
1年のレンジ
23.68 40.90
- 以前の終値
- 36.47
- 始値
- 36.71
- 買値
- 36.28
- 買値
- 36.58
- 安値
- 35.98
- 高値
- 37.05
- 出来高
- 16.109 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.20%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.15%
- 1年の変化
- 7.27%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K