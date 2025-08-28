クォートセクション
通貨 / PINS
株に戻る

PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A

36.28 USD 0.19 (0.52%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PINSの今日の為替レートは、-0.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり35.98の安値と37.05の高値で取引されました。

Pinterest Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PINS News

1日のレンジ
35.98 37.05
1年のレンジ
23.68 40.90
以前の終値
36.47
始値
36.71
買値
36.28
買値
36.58
安値
35.98
高値
37.05
出来高
16.109 K
1日の変化
-0.52%
1ヶ月の変化
1.20%
6ヶ月の変化
17.15%
1年の変化
7.27%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K