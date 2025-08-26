CotizacionesSecciones
PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A

36.47 USD 0.22 (0.61%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PINS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 36.15, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 37.04.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PINS News

Rango diario
36.15 37.04
Rango anual
23.68 40.90
Cierres anteriores
36.25
Open
36.15
Bid
36.47
Ask
36.77
Low
36.15
High
37.04
Volumen
15.536 K
Cambio diario
0.61%
Cambio mensual
1.73%
Cambio a 6 meses
17.76%
Cambio anual
7.84%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B