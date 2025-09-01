Devises / PINS
PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A
35.79 USD 0.49 (1.35%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PINS a changé de -1.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.44 et à un maximum de 36.45.
Suivez la dynamique Pinterest Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
35.44 36.45
Range Annuel
23.68 40.90
- Clôture Précédente
- 36.28
- Ouverture
- 36.17
- Bid
- 35.79
- Ask
- 36.09
- Plus Bas
- 35.44
- Plus Haut
- 36.45
- Volume
- 19.363 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.35%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.17%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 15.56%
- Changement Annuel
- 5.82%
20 septembre, samedi