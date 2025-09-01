CotationsSections
PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A

35.79 USD 0.49 (1.35%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PINS a changé de -1.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 35.44 et à un maximum de 36.45.

Suivez la dynamique Pinterest Inc Class A. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
35.44 36.45
Range Annuel
23.68 40.90
Clôture Précédente
36.28
Ouverture
36.17
Bid
35.79
Ask
36.09
Plus Bas
35.44
Plus Haut
36.45
Volume
19.363 K
Changement quotidien
-1.35%
Changement Mensuel
-0.17%
Changement à 6 Mois
15.56%
Changement Annuel
5.82%
20 septembre, samedi