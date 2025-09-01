FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PINS
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A

35.79 USD 0.49 (1.35%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PINS fiyatı bugün -1.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 35.44 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 36.45 aralığında işlem gördü.

Pinterest Inc Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PINS haberleri

Günlük aralık
35.44 36.45
Yıllık aralık
23.68 40.90
Önceki kapanış
36.28
Açılış
36.17
Satış
35.79
Alış
36.09
Düşük
35.44
Yüksek
36.45
Hacim
19.363 K
Günlük değişim
-1.35%
Aylık değişim
-0.17%
6 aylık değişim
15.56%
Yıllık değişim
5.82%
21 Eylül, Pazar