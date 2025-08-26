货币 / PINS
PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A
36.25 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PINS汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点35.53和高点36.49进行交易。
关注Pinterest Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
35.53 36.49
年范围
23.68 40.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 36.25
- 开盘价
- 36.40
- 卖价
- 36.25
- 买价
- 36.55
- 最低价
- 35.53
- 最高价
- 36.49
- 交易量
- 13.512 K
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 1.12%
- 6个月变化
- 17.05%
- 年变化
- 7.19%
