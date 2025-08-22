Currencies / PINS
PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A
35.77 USD 0.48 (1.32%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PINS exchange rate has changed by -1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.53 and at a high of 36.49.
Follow Pinterest Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
35.53 36.49
Year Range
23.68 40.90
- Previous Close
- 36.25
- Open
- 36.40
- Bid
- 35.77
- Ask
- 36.07
- Low
- 35.53
- High
- 36.49
- Volume
- 6.494 K
- Daily Change
- -1.32%
- Month Change
- -0.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.50%
- Year Change
- 5.77%
