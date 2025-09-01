Valute / PINS
PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A
35.79 USD 0.49 (1.35%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PINS ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.44 e ad un massimo di 36.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Pinterest Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.44 36.45
Intervallo Annuale
23.68 40.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.28
- Apertura
- 36.17
- Bid
- 35.79
- Ask
- 36.09
- Minimo
- 35.44
- Massimo
- 36.45
- Volume
- 19.363 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.82%
20 settembre, sabato