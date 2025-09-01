QuotazioniSezioni
PINS: Pinterest Inc Class A

35.79 USD 0.49 (1.35%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PINS ha avuto una variazione del -1.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.44 e ad un massimo di 36.45.

Segui le dinamiche di Pinterest Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.44 36.45
Intervallo Annuale
23.68 40.90
Chiusura Precedente
36.28
Apertura
36.17
Bid
35.79
Ask
36.09
Minimo
35.44
Massimo
36.45
Volume
19.363 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.35%
Variazione Mensile
-0.17%
Variazione Semestrale
15.56%
Variazione Annuale
5.82%
20 settembre, sabato