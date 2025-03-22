Währungen / LYEL
LYEL: Lyell Immunopharma Inc
12.64 USD 0.33 (2.68%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LYEL hat sich für heute um 2.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.36 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.74 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Lyell Immunopharma Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LYEL News
- Lyell Immunopharma CFO Newton sells shares worth $2.7k
- Lyell Immunopharma CSO sells $2.8k in shares
- Lyell Immunopharma COO Hill sells $1.9k in shares
- Lyell Immunopharma CEO Seely sells shares worth $8k
- Lyell Immunopharma secures up to $100 million in private placement
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT)
- Lyell Immunopharma price target raised to $10 from $1 at H.C. Wainwright
- Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright HCW@Home Series
- Lyell’s lymphoma therapy shows high response rate in trial
- Lyell Immunopharma Strengthens Clinical and Commercial Capabilities with Key Board and Executive Appointments
- Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 2 to June 6) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Investor Interest in Lyell Immunopharma Stock (LYEL) Surges on Positive Analyst Report - TipRanks.com
Tagesspanne
12.36 12.74
Jahresspanne
0.39 14.18
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.31
- Eröffnung
- 12.65
- Bid
- 12.64
- Ask
- 12.94
- Tief
- 12.36
- Hoch
- 12.74
- Volumen
- 88
- Tagesänderung
- 2.68%
- Monatsänderung
- 17.47%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 2198.18%
- Jahresänderung
- 836.30%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K