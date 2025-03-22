Devises / LYEL
LYEL: Lyell Immunopharma Inc
13.09 USD 0.45 (3.56%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LYEL a changé de 3.56% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 12.70 et à un maximum de 13.22.
Suivez la dynamique Lyell Immunopharma Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
LYEL Nouvelles
Range quotidien
12.70 13.22
Range Annuel
0.39 14.18
- Clôture Précédente
- 12.64
- Ouverture
- 12.70
- Bid
- 13.09
- Ask
- 13.39
- Plus Bas
- 12.70
- Plus Haut
- 13.22
- Volume
- 159
- Changement quotidien
- 3.56%
- Changement Mensuel
- 21.65%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2280.00%
- Changement Annuel
- 869.63%
20 septembre, samedi