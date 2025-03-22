Valute / LYEL
LYEL: Lyell Immunopharma Inc
13.09 USD 0.45 (3.56%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LYEL ha avuto una variazione del 3.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.70 e ad un massimo di 13.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Lyell Immunopharma Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LYEL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.70 13.22
Intervallo Annuale
0.39 14.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.64
- Apertura
- 12.70
- Bid
- 13.09
- Ask
- 13.39
- Minimo
- 12.70
- Massimo
- 13.22
- Volume
- 159
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 21.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2280.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 869.63%
20 settembre, sabato