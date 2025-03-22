Currencies / LYEL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LYEL: Lyell Immunopharma Inc
13.14 USD 0.01 (0.08%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LYEL exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.46 and at a high of 13.47.
Follow Lyell Immunopharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LYEL News
- Lyell Immunopharma CFO Newton sells shares worth $2.7k
- Lyell Immunopharma CSO sells $2.8k in shares
- Lyell Immunopharma COO Hill sells $1.9k in shares
- Lyell Immunopharma CEO Seely sells shares worth $8k
- Lyell Immunopharma secures up to $100 million in private placement
- Applied Materials To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT)
- Lyell Immunopharma price target raised to $10 from $1 at H.C. Wainwright
- Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright HCW@Home Series
- Lyell’s lymphoma therapy shows high response rate in trial
- Lyell Immunopharma Strengthens Clinical and Commercial Capabilities with Key Board and Executive Appointments
- Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 2 to June 6) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Investor Interest in Lyell Immunopharma Stock (LYEL) Surges on Positive Analyst Report - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
12.46 13.47
Year Range
0.39 14.18
- Previous Close
- 13.13
- Open
- 12.85
- Bid
- 13.14
- Ask
- 13.44
- Low
- 12.46
- High
- 13.47
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 22.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 2289.09%
- Year Change
- 873.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%