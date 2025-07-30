Währungen / JCI
JCI: Johnson Controls International plc
108.42 USD 1.00 (0.93%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von JCI hat sich für heute um 0.93% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 107.63 bis zu einem Hoch von 109.89 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Johnson Controls International plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
107.63 109.89
Jahresspanne
68.03 112.63
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 107.42
- Eröffnung
- 108.09
- Bid
- 108.42
- Ask
- 108.72
- Tief
- 107.63
- Hoch
- 109.89
- Volumen
- 5.727 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.93%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.80%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 35.83%
- Jahresänderung
- 39.07%
