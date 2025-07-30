KurseKategorien
JCI: Johnson Controls International plc

108.42 USD 1.00 (0.93%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von JCI hat sich für heute um 0.93% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 107.63 bis zu einem Hoch von 109.89 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Johnson Controls International plc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
107.63 109.89
Jahresspanne
68.03 112.63
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
107.42
Eröffnung
108.09
Bid
108.42
Ask
108.72
Tief
107.63
Hoch
109.89
Volumen
5.727 K
Tagesänderung
0.93%
Monatsänderung
2.80%
6-Monatsänderung
35.83%
Jahresänderung
39.07%
