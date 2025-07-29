Valute / JCI
JCI: Johnson Controls International plc
108.68 USD 0.26 (0.24%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio JCI ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 107.03 e ad un massimo di 109.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Johnson Controls International plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
107.03 109.19
Intervallo Annuale
68.03 112.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 108.42
- Apertura
- 109.19
- Bid
- 108.68
- Ask
- 108.98
- Minimo
- 107.03
- Massimo
- 109.19
- Volume
- 6.348 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.04%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 36.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 39.40%
20 settembre, sabato