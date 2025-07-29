Currencies / JCI
JCI: Johnson Controls International plc
106.66 USD 1.14 (1.06%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JCI exchange rate has changed by -1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.08 and at a high of 107.94.
Follow Johnson Controls International plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
106.08 107.94
Year Range
68.03 112.63
- Previous Close
- 107.80
- Open
- 107.47
- Bid
- 106.66
- Ask
- 106.96
- Low
- 106.08
- High
- 107.94
- Volume
- 2.631 K
- Daily Change
- -1.06%
- Month Change
- 1.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.63%
- Year Change
- 36.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%