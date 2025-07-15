Währungen / FTEC
FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF
219.42 USD 0.94 (0.43%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FTEC hat sich für heute um 0.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 218.26 bis zu einem Hoch von 219.66 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTEC News
Tagesspanne
218.26 219.66
Jahresspanne
134.11 219.66
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 218.48
- Eröffnung
- 218.77
- Bid
- 219.42
- Ask
- 219.72
- Tief
- 218.26
- Hoch
- 219.66
- Volumen
- 312
- Tagesänderung
- 0.43%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.99%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 36.57%
- Jahresänderung
- 26.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K