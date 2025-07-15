KurseKategorien
FTEC
FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

219.42 USD 0.94 (0.43%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FTEC hat sich für heute um 0.43% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 218.26 bis zu einem Hoch von 219.66 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
218.26 219.66
Jahresspanne
134.11 219.66
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
218.48
Eröffnung
218.77
Bid
219.42
Ask
219.72
Tief
218.26
Hoch
219.66
Volumen
312
Tagesänderung
0.43%
Monatsänderung
7.99%
6-Monatsänderung
36.57%
Jahresänderung
26.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K