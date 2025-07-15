QuotesSections
Currencies / FTEC
Back to US Stock Market

FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

215.37 USD 0.77 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FTEC exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 215.08 and at a high of 216.49.

Follow Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTEC News

Daily Range
215.08 216.49
Year Range
134.11 216.49
Previous Close
216.14
Open
216.49
Bid
215.37
Ask
215.67
Low
215.08
High
216.49
Volume
460
Daily Change
-0.36%
Month Change
6.00%
6 Months Change
34.04%
Year Change
23.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev