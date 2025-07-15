Currencies / FTEC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF
215.37 USD 0.77 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FTEC exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 215.08 and at a high of 216.49.
Follow Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTEC News
- Pain or Gain Ahead of Apple? ETFs in Focus
- FTEC: AI-Propelled Growth Creates Questionable Outlook (NYSEARCA:FTEC)
- Apple Falls After iPhone 17 Launch: What Lies Ahead for ETFs?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Should You Bet on Apple-Heavy ETFs Now?
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Apple-Google Likely Tie-Up for Siri Revamp Puts These ETFs in Focus
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)?
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
- ETFs Set to Benefit from Apple's $100B U.S. Bet
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Take a Bite of Apple's Solid Q3 Earnings With These ETFs
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- FTEC: Fidelity's IT ETF Well Positioned
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
Daily Range
215.08 216.49
Year Range
134.11 216.49
- Previous Close
- 216.14
- Open
- 216.49
- Bid
- 215.37
- Ask
- 215.67
- Low
- 215.08
- High
- 216.49
- Volume
- 460
- Daily Change
- -0.36%
- Month Change
- 6.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.04%
- Year Change
- 23.85%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev