通貨 / FTEC
FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF
218.48 USD 3.99 (1.86%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FTECの今日の為替レートは、1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり216.57の安値と219.08の高値で取引されました。
Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- Pain or Gain Ahead of Apple? ETFs in Focus
- FTEC: AI-Propelled Growth Creates Questionable Outlook (NYSEARCA:FTEC)
- Apple Falls After iPhone 17 Launch: What Lies Ahead for ETFs?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Should You Bet on Apple-Heavy ETFs Now?
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Apple-Google Likely Tie-Up for Siri Revamp Puts These ETFs in Focus
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)?
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
- ETFs Set to Benefit from Apple's $100B U.S. Bet
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Take a Bite of Apple's Solid Q3 Earnings With These ETFs
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- FTEC: Fidelity's IT ETF Well Positioned
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
1日のレンジ
216.57 219.08
1年のレンジ
134.11 219.08
- 以前の終値
- 214.49
- 始値
- 217.64
- 買値
- 218.48
- 買値
- 218.78
- 安値
- 216.57
- 高値
- 219.08
- 出来高
- 574
- 1日の変化
- 1.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 35.98%
- 1年の変化
- 25.64%
