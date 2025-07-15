통화 / FTEC
FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF
220.20 USD 1.72 (0.79%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FTEC 환율이 오늘 0.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 218.26이고 고가는 220.52이었습니다.
Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
218.26 220.52
년간 변동
134.11 220.52
- 이전 종가
- 218.48
- 시가
- 218.77
- Bid
- 220.20
- Ask
- 220.50
- 저가
- 218.26
- 고가
- 220.52
- 볼륨
- 501
- 일일 변동
- 0.79%
- 월 변동
- 8.38%
- 6개월 변동
- 37.05%
- 년간 변동율
- 26.63%
20 9월, 토요일