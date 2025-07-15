FiyatlarBölümler
FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

220.20 USD 1.72 (0.79%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FTEC fiyatı bugün 0.79% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 218.26 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 220.52 aralığında işlem gördü.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
218.26 220.52
Yıllık aralık
134.11 220.52
Önceki kapanış
218.48
Açılış
218.77
Satış
220.20
Alış
220.50
Düşük
218.26
Yüksek
220.52
Hacim
501
Günlük değişim
0.79%
Aylık değişim
8.38%
6 aylık değişim
37.05%
Yıllık değişim
26.63%
