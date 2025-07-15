Dövizler / FTEC
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF
220.20 USD 1.72 (0.79%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
FTEC fiyatı bugün 0.79% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 218.26 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 220.52 aralığında işlem gördü.
Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTEC haberleri
- Pain or Gain Ahead of Apple? ETFs in Focus
- FTEC: AI-Propelled Growth Creates Questionable Outlook (NYSEARCA:FTEC)
- Apple Falls After iPhone 17 Launch: What Lies Ahead for ETFs?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Should You Bet on Apple-Heavy ETFs Now?
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Apple-Google Likely Tie-Up for Siri Revamp Puts These ETFs in Focus
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)?
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
- ETFs Set to Benefit from Apple's $100B U.S. Bet
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- Take a Bite of Apple's Solid Q3 Earnings With These ETFs
- 3 Things – Macro Thoughts
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- FTEC: Fidelity's IT ETF Well Positioned
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
Günlük aralık
218.26 220.52
Yıllık aralık
134.11 220.52
- Önceki kapanış
- 218.48
- Açılış
- 218.77
- Satış
- 220.20
- Alış
- 220.50
- Düşük
- 218.26
- Yüksek
- 220.52
- Hacim
- 501
- Günlük değişim
- 0.79%
- Aylık değişim
- 8.38%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 37.05%
- Yıllık değişim
- 26.63%
21 Eylül, Pazar