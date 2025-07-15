CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / FTEC
Volver a Acciones

FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

214.49 USD 0.88 (0.41%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FTEC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 212.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 215.52.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTEC News

Rango diario
212.35 215.52
Rango anual
134.11 216.49
Cierres anteriores
215.37
Open
215.42
Bid
214.49
Ask
214.79
Low
212.35
High
215.52
Volumen
677
Cambio diario
-0.41%
Cambio mensual
5.57%
Cambio a 6 meses
33.50%
Cambio anual
23.35%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B