FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF
214.49 USD 0.88 (0.41%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FTEC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 212.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 215.52.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
212.35 215.52
Rango anual
134.11 216.49
- Cierres anteriores
- 215.37
- Open
- 215.42
- Bid
- 214.49
- Ask
- 214.79
- Low
- 212.35
- High
- 215.52
- Volumen
- 677
- Cambio diario
- -0.41%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.57%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 33.50%
- Cambio anual
- 23.35%
