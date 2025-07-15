QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FTEC
Tornare a Azioni

FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

220.20 USD 1.72 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTEC ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 218.26 e ad un massimo di 220.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTEC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
218.26 220.52
Intervallo Annuale
134.11 220.52
Chiusura Precedente
218.48
Apertura
218.77
Bid
220.20
Ask
220.50
Minimo
218.26
Massimo
220.52
Volume
501
Variazione giornaliera
0.79%
Variazione Mensile
8.38%
Variazione Semestrale
37.05%
Variazione Annuale
26.63%
21 settembre, domenica