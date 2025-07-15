Valute / FTEC
FTEC: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF
220.20 USD 1.72 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTEC ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 218.26 e ad un massimo di 220.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
218.26 220.52
Intervallo Annuale
134.11 220.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 218.48
- Apertura
- 218.77
- Bid
- 220.20
- Ask
- 220.50
- Minimo
- 218.26
- Massimo
- 220.52
- Volume
- 501
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.63%
21 settembre, domenica