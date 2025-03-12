KurseKategorien
Währungen / CDRE
Zurück zum Aktien

CDRE: Cadre Holdings Inc

34.33 USD 1.48 (4.51%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CDRE hat sich für heute um 4.51% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.68 bis zu einem Hoch von 34.37 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Cadre Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CDRE News

Tagesspanne
32.68 34.37
Jahresspanne
27.07 40.28
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
32.85
Eröffnung
32.96
Bid
34.33
Ask
34.63
Tief
32.68
Hoch
34.37
Volumen
346
Tagesänderung
4.51%
Monatsänderung
12.23%
6-Monatsänderung
16.25%
Jahresänderung
-8.87%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K