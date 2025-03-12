Währungen / CDRE
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CDRE: Cadre Holdings Inc
34.33 USD 1.48 (4.51%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CDRE hat sich für heute um 4.51% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 32.68 bis zu einem Hoch von 34.37 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Cadre Holdings Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDRE News
- Cadre Holdings: Nuclear Is Not A Magic Word (NYSE:CDRE)
- Cadre Holdings stock rating downgraded by BofA on growth concerns
- Cadre Holdings stock price target lowered to $35 at Roth/MKM on order delays
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CDRE)
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cadre Holdings Q2 2025 slides: 9% sales growth amid strategic nuclear expansion
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cadre Holdings falls as revenue outlook disappoints investors
- Resideo Technologies (REZI) Surges 16.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Allegion (ALLE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cadre Holdings declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Cadre Holdings: A Tough Security Play (NYSE:CDRE)
- BofA Securities downgrades Cadre Holdings stock on growth concerns
- Cadre Holdings Stock: Organic Growth No Longer Justifies Premium Valuation (NYSE:CDRE)
- Baird Q4 2024 Equity Opportunity Fund Commentary
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CDRE)
Tagesspanne
32.68 34.37
Jahresspanne
27.07 40.28
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 32.85
- Eröffnung
- 32.96
- Bid
- 34.33
- Ask
- 34.63
- Tief
- 32.68
- Hoch
- 34.37
- Volumen
- 346
- Tagesänderung
- 4.51%
- Monatsänderung
- 12.23%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.25%
- Jahresänderung
- -8.87%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K