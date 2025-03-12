通貨 / CDRE
CDRE: Cadre Holdings Inc
34.33 USD 1.48 (4.51%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CDREの今日の為替レートは、4.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり32.68の安値と34.37の高値で取引されました。
Cadre Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
32.68 34.37
1年のレンジ
27.07 40.28
- 以前の終値
- 32.85
- 始値
- 32.96
- 買値
- 34.33
- 買値
- 34.63
- 安値
- 32.68
- 高値
- 34.37
- 出来高
- 346
- 1日の変化
- 4.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.25%
- 1年の変化
- -8.87%
