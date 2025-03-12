Currencies / CDRE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CDRE: Cadre Holdings Inc
32.93 USD 0.17 (0.52%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CDRE exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.72 and at a high of 33.34.
Follow Cadre Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDRE News
- Cadre Holdings: Nuclear Is Not A Magic Word (NYSE:CDRE)
- Cadre Holdings stock rating downgraded by BofA on growth concerns
- Cadre Holdings stock price target lowered to $35 at Roth/MKM on order delays
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CDRE)
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cadre Holdings Q2 2025 slides: 9% sales growth amid strategic nuclear expansion
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cadre Holdings falls as revenue outlook disappoints investors
- Resideo Technologies (REZI) Surges 16.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Allegion (ALLE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cadre Holdings declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Cadre Holdings: A Tough Security Play (NYSE:CDRE)
- BofA Securities downgrades Cadre Holdings stock on growth concerns
- Cadre Holdings Stock: Organic Growth No Longer Justifies Premium Valuation (NYSE:CDRE)
- Baird Q4 2024 Equity Opportunity Fund Commentary
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CDRE)
Daily Range
32.72 33.34
Year Range
27.07 40.28
- Previous Close
- 32.76
- Open
- 33.02
- Bid
- 32.93
- Ask
- 33.23
- Low
- 32.72
- High
- 33.34
- Volume
- 324
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- 7.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.51%
- Year Change
- -12.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%