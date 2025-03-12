통화 / CDRE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CDRE: Cadre Holdings Inc
33.74 USD 0.59 (1.72%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CDRE 환율이 오늘 -1.72%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 33.74이고 고가는 34.28이었습니다.
Cadre Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDRE News
- Cadre Holdings: Nuclear Is Not A Magic Word (NYSE:CDRE)
- Cadre Holdings stock rating downgraded by BofA on growth concerns
- Cadre Holdings stock price target lowered to $35 at Roth/MKM on order delays
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CDRE)
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cadre Holdings Q2 2025 slides: 9% sales growth amid strategic nuclear expansion
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cadre Holdings falls as revenue outlook disappoints investors
- Resideo Technologies (REZI) Surges 16.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Allegion (ALLE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cadre Holdings declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.095 per share
- Nationwide WCM Focused Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Cadre Holdings: A Tough Security Play (NYSE:CDRE)
- BofA Securities downgrades Cadre Holdings stock on growth concerns
- Cadre Holdings Stock: Organic Growth No Longer Justifies Premium Valuation (NYSE:CDRE)
- Baird Q4 2024 Equity Opportunity Fund Commentary
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Cadre Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CDRE)
일일 변동 비율
33.74 34.28
년간 변동
27.07 40.28
- 이전 종가
- 34.33
- 시가
- 33.95
- Bid
- 33.74
- Ask
- 34.04
- 저가
- 33.74
- 고가
- 34.28
- 볼륨
- 415
- 일일 변동
- -1.72%
- 월 변동
- 10.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.26%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.43%
20 9월, 토요일