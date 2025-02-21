Währungen / AMAL
AMAL: Amalgamated Financial Corp
28.73 USD 0.93 (3.35%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AMAL hat sich für heute um 3.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.72 bis zu einem Hoch von 28.75 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Amalgamated Financial Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMAL News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Amalgamated Financial Stock?
- Amalgamated Financial: Earnings Likely To Be Stable, Upgrading To Buy (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Financial Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- Earnings call transcript: Amalgamated Bank Q2 2025 shows mixed results
- Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Amalgamated Financial Q2 2025 slides: Core income rises 0.4%, deposits up 2.8%
- Amalgamated Bank earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Amalgamated Financial declares $0.14 per share quarterly dividend
- Amalgamated Financial adds two new directors to board
- Amalgamated Financial Remains Appealing (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Financial Stock: No Longer Attractively Priced Following Tariffs (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Bank Advances Climate Leadership with C-PACE Financing for 205kW Solar Energy and Roofing Project in New Bedford
- Amalgamated Bank Joins Nearly $1 Billion Aggregate Financing with Greenbacker’s 674 MW Cider Solar Farm, Powering New York’s Largest Solar Project to Date
- Amalgamated Financial reports annual meeting results
- Amalgamated Financial: Margin To Lift Earnings - Buy (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)
Tagesspanne
27.72 28.75
Jahresspanne
25.03 38.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 27.80
- Eröffnung
- 27.96
- Bid
- 28.73
- Ask
- 29.03
- Tief
- 27.72
- Hoch
- 28.75
- Volumen
- 315
- Tagesänderung
- 3.35%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.60%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.34%
- Jahresänderung
- -7.53%
