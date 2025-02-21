KurseKategorien
AMAL: Amalgamated Financial Corp

28.73 USD 0.93 (3.35%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AMAL hat sich für heute um 3.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 27.72 bis zu einem Hoch von 28.75 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Amalgamated Financial Corp-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

AMAL News

Tagesspanne
27.72 28.75
Jahresspanne
25.03 38.19
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
27.80
Eröffnung
27.96
Bid
28.73
Ask
29.03
Tief
27.72
Hoch
28.75
Volumen
315
Tagesänderung
3.35%
Monatsänderung
0.60%
6-Monatsänderung
1.34%
Jahresänderung
-7.53%
