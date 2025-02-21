Divisas / AMAL
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
AMAL: Amalgamated Financial Corp
27.80 USD 0.22 (0.80%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AMAL de hoy ha cambiado un 0.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 27.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 28.58.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Amalgamated Financial Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMAL News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Amalgamated Financial Stock?
- Amalgamated Financial: Earnings Likely To Be Stable, Upgrading To Buy (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Financial Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- Earnings call transcript: Amalgamated Bank Q2 2025 shows mixed results
- Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Amalgamated Financial Q2 2025 slides: Core income rises 0.4%, deposits up 2.8%
- Amalgamated Bank earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Amalgamated Financial declares $0.14 per share quarterly dividend
- Amalgamated Financial adds two new directors to board
- Amalgamated Financial Remains Appealing (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Financial Stock: No Longer Attractively Priced Following Tariffs (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Bank Advances Climate Leadership with C-PACE Financing for 205kW Solar Energy and Roofing Project in New Bedford
- Amalgamated Bank Joins Nearly $1 Billion Aggregate Financing with Greenbacker’s 674 MW Cider Solar Farm, Powering New York’s Largest Solar Project to Date
- Amalgamated Bank Joins Nearly $1 Billion Aggregate Financing with Greenbacker’s 674 MW Cider Solar Farm, Powering New York’s Largest Solar Project to Date
- Amalgamated Financial reports annual meeting results
- Amalgamated Financial: Margin To Lift Earnings - Buy (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)
Rango diario
27.47 28.58
Rango anual
25.03 38.19
- Cierres anteriores
- 27.58
- Open
- 27.71
- Bid
- 27.80
- Ask
- 28.10
- Low
- 27.47
- High
- 28.58
- Volumen
- 352
- Cambio diario
- 0.80%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.66%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.94%
- Cambio anual
- -10.52%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B