AMAL: Amalgamated Financial Corp
28.09 USD 0.64 (2.23%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de AMAL a changé de -2.23% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 28.02 et à un maximum de 28.70.
Suivez la dynamique Amalgamated Financial Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Amalgamated Bank Joins Nearly $1 Billion Aggregate Financing with Greenbacker's 674 MW Cider Solar Farm, Powering New York's Largest Solar Project to Date
Range quotidien
28.02 28.70
Range Annuel
25.03 38.19
- Clôture Précédente
- 28.73
- Ouverture
- 28.68
- Bid
- 28.09
- Ask
- 28.39
- Plus Bas
- 28.02
- Plus Haut
- 28.70
- Volume
- 378
- Changement quotidien
- -2.23%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.65%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.92%
- Changement Annuel
- -9.59%
20 septembre, samedi