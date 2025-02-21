CotationsSections
Devises / AMAL
Retour à Actions

AMAL: Amalgamated Financial Corp

28.09 USD 0.64 (2.23%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de AMAL a changé de -2.23% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 28.02 et à un maximum de 28.70.

Suivez la dynamique Amalgamated Financial Corp. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMAL Nouvelles

Range quotidien
28.02 28.70
Range Annuel
25.03 38.19
Clôture Précédente
28.73
Ouverture
28.68
Bid
28.09
Ask
28.39
Plus Bas
28.02
Plus Haut
28.70
Volume
378
Changement quotidien
-2.23%
Changement Mensuel
-1.65%
Changement à 6 Mois
-0.92%
Changement Annuel
-9.59%
20 septembre, samedi