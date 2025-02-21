Currencies / AMAL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AMAL: Amalgamated Financial Corp
27.58 USD 0.61 (2.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMAL exchange rate has changed by -2.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.43 and at a high of 28.06.
Follow Amalgamated Financial Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMAL News
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Amalgamated Financial Stock?
- Amalgamated Financial: Earnings Likely To Be Stable, Upgrading To Buy (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Financial Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call
- Earnings call transcript: Amalgamated Bank Q2 2025 shows mixed results
- Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Amalgamated Financial Q2 2025 slides: Core income rises 0.4%, deposits up 2.8%
- Amalgamated Bank earnings beat by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Amalgamated Financial declares $0.14 per share quarterly dividend
- Amalgamated Financial adds two new directors to board
- Amalgamated Financial Remains Appealing (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Financial Stock: No Longer Attractively Priced Following Tariffs (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- Amalgamated Bank Advances Climate Leadership with C-PACE Financing for 205kW Solar Energy and Roofing Project in New Bedford
- Amalgamated Bank Joins Nearly $1 Billion Aggregate Financing with Greenbacker’s 674 MW Cider Solar Farm, Powering New York’s Largest Solar Project to Date
- Amalgamated Bank Joins Nearly $1 Billion Aggregate Financing with Greenbacker’s 674 MW Cider Solar Farm, Powering New York’s Largest Solar Project to Date
- Amalgamated Financial reports annual meeting results
- Amalgamated Financial: Margin To Lift Earnings - Buy (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)
Daily Range
27.43 28.06
Year Range
25.03 38.19
- Previous Close
- 28.19
- Open
- 28.06
- Bid
- 27.58
- Ask
- 27.88
- Low
- 27.43
- High
- 28.06
- Volume
- 488
- Daily Change
- -2.16%
- Month Change
- -3.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.72%
- Year Change
- -11.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%