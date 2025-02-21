통화 / AMAL
AMAL: Amalgamated Financial Corp
28.09 USD 0.64 (2.23%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AMAL 환율이 오늘 -2.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.02이고 고가는 28.70이었습니다.
Amalgamated Financial Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AMAL News
일일 변동 비율
28.02 28.70
년간 변동
25.03 38.19
- 이전 종가
- 28.73
- 시가
- 28.68
- Bid
- 28.09
- Ask
- 28.39
- 저가
- 28.02
- 고가
- 28.70
- 볼륨
- 378
- 일일 변동
- -2.23%
- 월 변동
- -1.65%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.92%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.59%
20 9월, 토요일