Volume

Pozisyonun hacim değerini alır.

double  Volume() const

Dönüş değeri

Pozisyonun hacim değeri.

Not

Pozisyon, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.