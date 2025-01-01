Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCPositionInfoVolume TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Volume Retourne le volume de la position. double Volume() const Valeur de retour Le volume de la position. Note La position doit être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index). Identifier PriceOpen