TakeProfit

Retourne le prix du Take Profit de la position.

double TakeProfit() const

Valeur de retour

Le prix du Take Profit de la position.

Note

La position doit être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).