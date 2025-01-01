DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCPositionInfoProfit 

Profit

Retourne le montant du profit actuel de la position.

double  Profit() const

Valeur de retour

Le montant du profit actuel de la position (dans la devise du compte).

Note

La position doit être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).