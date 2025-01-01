Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCPositionInfoProfit TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Profit Retourne le montant du profit actuel de la position. double Profit() const Valeur de retour Le montant du profit actuel de la position (dans la devise du compte). Note La position doit être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index). Swap Symbol