Profit

Pozisyonun mevcut kar miktarını alır.

double  Profit() const

Dönüş değeri

Pozisyonun mevcut kar miktarı (mevduat dövizinin cinsinden).

Not

Pozisyon, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.