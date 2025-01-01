MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCPositionInfoProfit TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState Profit Pozisyonun mevcut kar miktarını alır. double Profit() const Dönüş değeri Pozisyonun mevcut kar miktarı (mevduat dövizinin cinsinden). Not Pozisyon, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir. Swap Symbol