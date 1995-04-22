GOLD CatBoost Clusters Gen2
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 15
GOLD CatBoost Clusters Gen2 EA operates on the CatBoost algorithm using clustering methods. A set of features is fed into the CatBoost model, constructed based on price data and moving averages (MA). These include distances between the price and MAs across different periods, as well as between the MAs themselves, which help capture deviation and trend strength. The features are normalized—by dividing by the price or MA—to make them scale-invariant. Additionally, rolling window statistics (mean, standard deviation, maximum, and minimum) are used to reflect volatility and behavior over a given period. Lagged features are also included, providing past values that help the model understand temporal dynamics. Ratio-based features, such as price-to-MA and MA-to-MA, describe relative positioning. The slope of moving averages is calculated to represent the speed of trend changes, and a compression metric—defined as the sum of distances—indicates whether the market is in a flat or trending state. Finally, binary features are added to describe the trend structure, such as sequences like MA1 > MA2 > MA3 and their reverse.
Recommendations:
- Connecting an account through the spread rebate service will allow you to earn additional profit in the form of spread rebate.
- Currency pairs: XAUUSD, GOLD.
- Timeframe: H1.
- The spread is not important, the broker is not important.
Settings:
- "------------Open settings------------";
- Intensity - trading intensity;
- "------------Lots settings------------";
- MaximumRisk - maximum risk per trade (the number of enabled strategies is taken into account);
- CustomLot - fixed lot per trade;
- "------------Close settings------------";
- TakeProfit - fixed profit;
- StopLoss - fixed loss;
- "------------Other settings-----------";
- UsePanel - Show information panel;
- UpdateSeconds - Panel update frequency, sec;
- MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a position;
- Slippage - slippage;
- Magic - magic number;
- EAComment - position commentary (ATTENTION - do not change position comments. The EA keeps track of comments).