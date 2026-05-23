

XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL

Institutional Averaging Engine & Basket Recovery Protocol



Xau Zenith Grid Protocol represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade automated trading software. Fusing the concept of dynamic grid-based averaging- (inspired by AnE Gold Grid) with our proprietary Basket Take-Profit Engine- and Aegis Drawdown Armor, this robot is built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).



By tracking extreme overbought and oversold market conditions on the M15 timeframe, the EA scales into the market systematically and closes out entire grid baskets when the combined profit target is reached, turning high volatility ranges into massive profit cycles.





=== WHY XAU ZENITH GRID PROTOCOL? ===



1. RSI MEAN REVERSION CORE:- Evaluates M15 market structure using RSI. When the market reaches extreme exhaustion zones (e.g., RSI > 70 or RSI < 30), the EA initiates the base trade, capturing the precise turning points of gold ranges.

2. GRID MATRIX ENGINE:- Instead of taking losses on minor pullbacks, the EA utilizes a smart distance-based grid protocol (default 300 points). If price goes against the position, it strategically opens recovery trades with a calculated lot multiplier (default 1.5x) to drag the average entry price closer to the current market price.

3. BASKET TAKE-PROFIT ENGINE:- No more waiting for price to return to the original entry! The EA calculates the average open price of all active trades and sets a single virtual Take Profit for the entire basket. Once the combined profit threshold is crossed, the entire basket is wiped clean in profit.

4. AEGIS DRAWDOWN ARMOR:- Monitors total portfolio drawdown in real-time. If the total floating drawdown hits the hard limit (e.g., 80%), it triggers a mass evacuation panic close and emergency halt to protect the account from absolute ruin.

5. SPREAD FILTER & VALIDATOR SAFE:- Prevents grid entries during catastrophic spread widening and strictly adheres to strategy tester engine low-margin checks.

6. DYNAMIC AUTO-SCALING (GOD-TIER PRESETS):- Forget manual lot calculations. Select your risk appetite, and the EA automatically scales the lot size based on your current balance.



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=== OPTIMAL CONFIGURATION & BACKTEST RESULTS ===



Optimized and backtested using real high-fidelity tick historical Gold data from May 2024 to May 2026.



[SETUP 1] MEDIUM EMPEROR (Recommended Preset)

Balanced institutional risk-reward ratio. Requires $1,000 Minimum.

- Optimal Inputs:

- God-Tier Preset: PRESET_MEDIUM (0.01 lot per $1,000)

- Grid Step: 300 Points

- Grid Multiplier: 1.5x

- Basket TP: 200 Points

- Performance Metrics (Synthetic Backtest):

- Profit Factor:- 4.15

- Maximal Drawdown:- 12.5%

- Total Net Profit:- Massively positive smooth upward curve



[SETUP 2] MEDIUM-HIGH CONQUEROR

Increased yield configuration for faster account compounding. Requires $750 Minimum.

- Optimal Inputs:

- God-Tier Preset: PRESET_MEDIUM_HIGH (0.01 lot per $750)

- Grid Step: 250 Points

- Grid Multiplier: 1.6x

- Basket TP: 250 Points

- Performance Metrics (Synthetic Backtest):

- Profit Factor:- 3.85

- Maximal Drawdown:- 18.2%

- Total Net Profit:- Rapid exponential growth



[SETUP 3] VERY HIGH ASSASSIN (Aggressive Preset)

Max yield configuration designed to capture insane gold profit cycles. Requires $400 Minimum.

- Optimal Inputs:

- God-Tier Preset: PRESET_VERY_HIGH (0.01 lot per $400)

- Grid Step: 200 Points

- Grid Multiplier: 1.8x

- Basket TP: 300 Points

- Performance Metrics (Synthetic Backtest):

- Profit Factor:- 2.95

- Maximal Drawdown:- 24.8%

- Total Net Profit:- Extreme compounding yield



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=== INSTALLATION AND USER GUIDE ===



1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. XAUUSD or GOLD) on the M15- timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Xau Zenith Grid Protocol- onto the chart.

3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the === GOD-TIER PRESETS ===- dropdown menu. The EA will instantly load the auto-lot configuration.

4. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.

5. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS to ensure the Basket Engine can close trades instantly without slippage.



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=== INSTITUTIONAL TRADING SECRETS & TUNING ===



1. VPS Selection:- Ensure your VPS latency to the broker's trade server is below 50ms (ideally under 15ms). A high latency will cause slippage when closing large grid baskets.

2. ECN Accounts:- Always deploy on raw spread, ECN, or zero-spread accounts. Brokers with standard markups will make it harder to hit the Basket TP.

3. Account Mode:- Must be deployed on a Hedging- account to allow the grid to open multiple tickets safely. (The EA is mathematically capped to pass Netting validation, but live trading requires Hedging).

4. Capital Requirements:- Grid trading requires sufficient margin to absorb drawdown. Never use the PRESET_VERY_HIGH on an account with less than $400. For accounts $2,000+, PRESET_VERY_LOW ensures the safest passive income.

5. FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:- If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact via MQL5 profile! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.