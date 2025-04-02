EtherNova MT5

Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation

The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintaining disciplined risk management.


    Note:

    EtherNova EA is designed for live market execution ( Can Optimize in Demo ). Historical backtesting is not required, as the EA leverages dynamic AI-assisted decision-making, real-time market structure analysis, and adaptive trading logic that cannot be fully replicated in traditional strategy tester environments. For the most accurate evaluation, it is recommended to run EtherNova EA on a demo or live account under current market conditions.


    At the core of the strategy is level trading. The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes historical and real-time price action to identify significant support and resistance zones, breakout levels, pullback opportunities, and areas where institutional buying or selling activity may occur. Rather than opening trades randomly, the system waits for price to interact with predefined market levels and then evaluates multiple confirmation factors before executing an order. This approach helps reduce unnecessary trades and focuses on higher-probability market conditions.


    MT4 Version Link 


    This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena products.

    Members receives:

    • New EA releases and updates
    • Strategy optimization tips
    • Bug fixes and maintenance notices
    • Trading education
    • Community discussions
    • Direct support from the development team

    Join the community today: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forextradingarena


    To further improve decision quality, the trading framework is designed to work alongside external Python AI applications. The Python engine can process large volumes of market information, evaluate price behavior, calculate market sentiment, and generate intelligent trading recommendations. These analytical results can be transmitted securely to the Expert Advisor, allowing the trading system to combine classical technical analysis with modern AI-driven insights.

    The architecture also supports Agentic AI concepts, where specialized software agents perform dedicated analytical tasks. Separate agents can monitor market structure, identify trading levels, evaluate volatility, analyze news sentiment, monitor trading performance, and optimize risk exposure. The Expert Advisor receives the combined output of these agents and uses predefined rules to determine whether market conditions meet the required confidence level for opening or managing positions.

    The level trading engine is capable of detecting important technical zones, including horizontal support and resistance, trend continuation levels, breakout areas, and potential reversal regions. By evaluating the interaction between current price and these key levels, the system attempts to enter trades only when technical conditions align with the overall market environment.

    The news analysis component is designed as an optional enhancement through Python integration. External AI tools can monitor macroeconomic developments, cryptocurrency industry announcements, Ethereum ecosystem updates, regulatory news, and other market-moving events. The resulting sentiment score can be incorporated into the decision-making process to help avoid trading during unfavorable conditions or to strengthen confidence when technical and fundamental signals agree.

    Before executing any position, the Expert Advisor performs multiple validation checks. These may include confirmation of market direction, volatility assessment, trend strength, level interaction, and AI-generated confidence scores. By requiring several conditions to align, the strategy seeks to improve trade selection rather than relying on a single technical indicator.

    Risk management remains a fundamental part of the trading system. The Expert Advisor supports configurable position sizing, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop functionality, break-even management, maximum simultaneous trades, spread filtering, and customizable money management parameters. These features allow traders to tailor the strategy according to their own objectives and risk tolerance.

    The software is fully compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and is designed to operate efficiently on Windows-based trading environments and VPS servers for continuous market monitoring. Its modular architecture also allows future expansion through additional Python modules, machine learning models, and custom analytical tools without requiring significant modifications to the core trading logic.

    This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who appreciate systematic trading based on objective market analysis. By combining technical level trading with AI-assisted external analytics and modern automation concepts, it provides a flexible framework that can be adapted to evolving cryptocurrency market conditions.

    Key Features

    • Intelligent level-based ETHUSD trading strategy
    • Dynamic support and resistance detection
    • Breakout and pullback trading logic
    • Python AI integration for advanced market analysis
    • Support for Agentic AI analytical workflows
    • Optional AI-assisted news sentiment evaluation
    • Multi-factor trade confirmation system
    • Configurable risk and money management
    • Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop, and break-even support
    • Spread and trading condition filters
    • MT4 and MT5 compatibility
    • VPS-friendly operation
    • Modular architecture for future AI enhancements


    Disclaimer: Trading leveraged financial instruments and cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Past performance, backtesting, and AI-generated analyses do not guarantee future results. Users should thoroughly test any strategy on a demo account before trading with real funds.


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    William Brandon Autry
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    Miguel Angel Vico Alba
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    Gennady Sergienko
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    Leonid Arkhipov
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    Ihor Otkydach
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.77 (128)
    专家
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.49 (59)
    专家
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    Profalgo Limited
    4.18 (11)
    专家
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    OMG FZE LLC
    5 (3)
    专家
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    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
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    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
    专家
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    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
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    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
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    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
    专家
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    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
    专家
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    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
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    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
    专家
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    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
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    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
    专家
    Product Overview PIVOT SCALPER X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a pivot-based scalping methodology. The system analyzes price behavior around daily pivot levels and executes short-term trades based on mean-reversion logic. The EA is designed to operate with: One open position at a time Predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels No martingale, grid or averaging-down techniques All trades are executed according to strict rule-based conditions. This is our o
    Renko BB Scalper
    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
    指标
    Renko BB Scalper is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Renko price structure with Bollinger Bands and a smoothed moving average crossover model to highlight potential short-term trading opportunities. The indicator is designed for traders who prefer noise-reduced price visualization and volatility-based analysis. This tool is for analytical and decision-support purposes and does not execute trades automatically... This is our official communication channel for all Forex
    Quantum Bullion EA
    Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
    专家
    Quantum Bullion EA — Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (MT5) Product Overview Quantum Bullion EA is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe . The system applies a combination of momentum, trend-strength, volatility, and price-channel indicators together with automated trade management tools. The EA is designed for traders who prefer a rule-based, indicator-driven approach to market execution. This is our official communication channel for a
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