TrendPilot MT5 EA

TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine

TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle:

Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree.

The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently waits for the next high-probability opportunity.

Unlike many systems overloaded with indicators and filters, TrendPilot focuses on clean price action and multi-timeframe confirmation to capture directional market moves while avoiding unnecessary market noise.

Core Trading Logic

H1 Direction Filter

The EA determines the primary market direction using the H1 timeframe. It can react to strong developing H1 candles before the candle closes, allowing faster adaptation to changing market conditions.

M15 Entry Confirmation

Entries are only allowed when the most recent closed M15 candle agrees with the H1 direction.

Alignment-Based Trading

  • H1 BUY + M15 BUY = Long entries allowed

  • H1 SELL + M15 SELL = Short entries allowed

  • No alignment = No trade

This alignment mechanism acts as the primary entry filter and helps avoid counter-trend trading.

Advanced Position Management

Intelligent Position Stacking

TrendPilot can add positions during strong trends using adaptive spacing based on:

  • Price movement

  • Profit progression

  • ATR volatility conditions

The stacking distance automatically adjusts according to current market volatility.

Volatility Regime Detection

The EA identifies whether the market is:

  • Accelerating

  • Normal

  • Slowing down

Position spacing automatically expands or contracts to match market conditions.

Risk Management Features

Initial Stop Loss & Take Profit

Every new trading cycle can be protected with ATR-based:

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

Basket Profit Protection

Once floating profit reaches a specified level, the EA activates a profit lock mechanism that protects a percentage of accumulated gains.

Daily Profit Lock

Instead of stopping after reaching a fixed profit target, TrendPilot can secure a percentage of the day's peak profit and stop trading if profits fall below the protected threshold.

Daily Loss Protection

Optional controls include:

  • Maximum daily loss limit

  • Maximum daily trades

  • Trading session restrictions

Per-Position Loss Cut

Each individual position can be monitored independently and automatically closed if its price movement exceeds a user-defined loss percentage.

Emergency Drawdown Protection

The EA continuously monitors account equity and can close all positions if floating drawdown exceeds the defined emergency threshold.

Exposure Control

TrendPilot includes multiple safeguards for professional risk management:

  • Maximum number of positions

  • Maximum total lot exposure

  • Automatic basket compression

  • Margin availability checks

  • Spread protection filters

Adaptive Trailing Stop

A built-in adaptive trailing stop system dynamically secures profits as trades move in favor of the position.

Features include:

  • Step-based trailing

  • Adjustable offset distance

  • Broker freeze-level protection

  • Safe stop-loss modification logic

Dashboard & Monitoring

The integrated dashboard displays:

  • H1 Direction

  • M15 Bias

  • Alignment Status

  • Basket Direction

  • Open Positions

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Daily Profit/Loss

  • Drawdown

  • Volatility Regime

  • Spread Conditions

  • Profit Lock Status

Telegram Notifications

Optional Telegram integration allows traders to receive:

  • Trade entries

  • Position management updates

  • Risk events

  • Important EA notifications

Suitable Markets

TrendPilot MT5 is designed for traders seeking:

  • Trend-following automation

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation

  • Scalable position management

  • Professional risk controls

The EA can be used on Forex, Metals, Indices, and other liquid instruments supported by MetaTrader 5.

Key Advantages

✓ H1 + M15 trend alignment strategy
✓ Clean price-action driven logic
✓ Adaptive volatility-based stacking
✓ Basket profit protection system
✓ Daily profit lock technology
✓ Emergency drawdown protection
✓ Individual position loss control
✓ Adaptive trailing stop management
✓ Telegram notifications
✓ Real-time dashboard monitoring

TrendPilot MT5 combines trend confirmation, adaptive trade management, and comprehensive risk controls into a fully automated trading solution designed to follow market direction while protecting capital.


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Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
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Li Yin Fang
专家
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Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
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Allan Mabele
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Allan Mabele
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Allan Mabele
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