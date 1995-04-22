ZigvoraUSDJPY

Zigvora is a breakout-based Expert Advisor designed to capture price movements that break beyond significant recent highs and lows.

Main Features

Breakout strategy based on key price levels

Automatically detects potential entry levels

Step-based trailing stop that follows price as long as the move continues

Trading Logic Overview

Zigvora is designed to trade breakouts of significant price levels formed by recent market movements.

Rather than keeping positions open continuously, the EA identifies potential breakout levels and places pending orders, waiting for price to reach those levels.

When a breakout develops into a sustained move, the step-based trailing stop follows the price while progressively protecting accumulated profit.

BUY and SELL settings can be configured independently, allowing the EA to be adjusted according to the characteristics of the traded symbol and market conditions.

Recommended Environment

USDJPY

Recommended timeframe: H1

Hedging account

USDJPY Backtest Example

A backtest was performed on USDJPY H1 covering approximately 10.5 years, from January 1, 2016 to July 31, 2026, using 99% Real Ticks.

Test conditions:

Initial deposit: 1,000 USD

Leverage: 1:100

BUY lot: 0.1

SELL lot: 0.1

Main results:

Total Net Profit: 7,940.14 USD

Profit Factor: 1.46

Sharpe Ratio: 3.16

Recovery Factor: 16.72

Total Trades: 2,298

Win Rate: 57.79%

BUY Win Rate: 59.44%

SELL Win Rate: 55.86%

Maximum Equity Drawdown: 27.67%

Average Position Holding Time: approximately 5 hours 14 minutes

The results above are based on a backtest using a specific broker, settings, and historical data, and do not guarantee future performance.

Usage

Zigvora trades the symbol of the chart to which the EA is attached.

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to:

Run a backtest using historical data from your broker

Test the EA on a demo account

Adjust the lot size according to your account balance and acceptable risk

Check your broker's spread and execution conditions

Adjust the parameters according to the symbol being traded

Backtest and live trading results may vary depending on the broker, spread, execution conditions, price feed, and other market conditions.

Risk Disclaimer

Past backtest results do not guarantee future profits.

Trading FX, CFDs, and other financial instruments involves the risk of loss. Please use appropriate lot sizes and parameters according to your account balance and personal risk tolerance.