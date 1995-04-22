GoldEMA12

Read the Full Description Before Using This EA

EMA11 EA is an intelligent automated trading system designed to identify and trade market trends with precision and consistency. Built around trend-following principles, the Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically whenever its trading criteria are met. The system is designed to remove emotional decision-making from trading while providing a structured and disciplined approach to market participation.

The EA combines trend analysis, market confirmation techniques, and advanced trade management to help traders take advantage of opportunities across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrency markets. Once attached to a chart and properly configured, EMA11 EA monitors price movements in real time, opening and managing positions without requiring constant supervision from the user.

Risk management is a core part of the system. EMA11 EA includes multiple layers of protection designed to help preserve trading capital during unfavorable market conditions. The EA can automatically manage stop losses, secure profits as trades move into positive territory, and apply intelligent position management techniques to adapt to changing market environments.

To improve trade quality, the system incorporates various market filters that help avoid unfavorable trading conditions such as excessive spread, low market activity, and periods of extreme volatility. These filters work together to ensure that trades are only taken when market conditions are considered suitable according to the strategy's rules.

EMA11 EA also provides flexibility for traders with different risk appetites and account sizes. Its customizable settings allow users to adjust trading parameters to match their personal preferences while maintaining the core strategy logic. Whether used on a personal computer or a VPS for uninterrupted operation, the EA is optimized for stable and efficient performance on MetaTrader 5.

The system has been developed for traders who prefer a fully automated solution capable of analyzing, executing, and managing trades independently. By combining trend recognition, trade management, and capital protection into a single package, EMA11 EA aims to provide a reliable tool for traders seeking a systematic approach to the financial markets.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are strongly encouraged to test the EA on a demo account and familiarize themselves with its settings before trading on a live account.

NOTE: Recommended Broker is DERIV (Make Point and Spread Adjustment for Exness and other brokers)

For the best performance, this EA is optimized for DERIV. If you use a different broker, be sure to adjust the Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Spread Points settings to match your broker's trading conditions, as differences in spreads and symbol specifications may affect the EA's performance.


EMA11 Trading Bot User Manual

Overview
EMA11 is an automated trading bot designed exclusively for Deriv accounts. The bot combines
EMA trend analysis, market structure validation, volume confirmation, key level filtering, H4
market condition analysis, news filtering, and advanced risk management techniques to

identify and manage trading opportunities.

The system uses multiple layers of protection including drawdown protection, daily risk limits,
recovery mode, martingale options, break-even management, trailing stops, and session-based
trading controls. These features are designed to help preserve capital while maintaining

consistent trading activity.

The bot is suitable for traders who prefer automated trade execution with built-in risk controls

and flexible money management settings.


Parameters

Risk Settings

  • Lot Size: Defines the starting trade size used by the bot.
  • Dynamic Lots: Automatically adjusts lot size based on account growth and performance.
  • Profit Goal: Target profit level used by the bot for profit tracking and management.
  • Stop Loss: Maximum loss allowed per trade measured in points.
  • Take Profit: Target profit level for each trade measured in points.
Trade Management

  • Break Even Toggle: Enables automatic movement of stop loss to break-even once sufficient profit is reached.
  • Break Even: Number of points required before break-even is activated.
  • Break Even Profit: Additional profit points locked in when break-even is triggered.
  • Trailing Stop Toggle: Enables automatic trailing stop management.
  • Trailing Stop: Distance maintained between current price and stop loss.
  • Tail Jump: Allows stop loss to jump forward at specific profit milestones.
  • Tail Distance: Distance used when the tail jump feature activates. Additional Entries
  • Use Additional Entries: Allows the bot to add positions during favorable price movement.
  • Number of Entries per Level: Maximum trades allowed at each additional entry zone.
Additional Entry Lot: Lot size used for additional entries.
25% Entry: Enable entry at 25% of target progression.
50% Entry: Enable entry at 50% of target progression.
75% Entry: Enable entry at 75% of target progression.
Additional Entries – Trailing & Break Even
Use Special Trailing/BE for Additional Entries: Allows separate management
settings for additional positions.
  • Additional Entry Break Even: Break-even trigger level for additional trades.
  • Additional Entry Trailing Stop: Trailing stop distance used for additional trades.
Daily Risk Limits
  • Loss Limit: Enables daily loss protection.
  • Max Losses: Maximum losing trades allowed before trading stops for the day.
  • Daily Trade Limit: Enables restriction on total trades per day.
  • Max Trades Per Day: Maximum number of trades permitted during a trading day. 

Drawdown Protection

  • Drawdown Protection: Enables account equity protection.
  • Equity Stop: Minimum equity level allowed before trading is suspended.
News Filter
  • Use News Filter: Blocks trading during high-impact news periods to reduce exposure to extreme volatility.
The bot internally focuses primarily on high-impact news events and applies pre-news and post-news safety windows.


H4 Market Filter

  • Use H4 Market Condition Filter: Uses higher timeframe analysis to determine whether market conditions are suitable for trading.
  • ADX Period: Period used to calculate trend strength.
  • ADX Threshold: Minimum trend strength required to avoid consolidation conditions.
General Filters
  • Max Spread: Maximum spread allowed before trade execution.

Trades are blocked when spread exceeds this value.

Session Timer

  • Session Timer: Restricts trading to specific hours.
  • Start Hour: Hour when trading is allowed to begin.
  • End Hour: Hour when trading stops.
Recovery Mode (Safe Mode)
  • Recovery Mode: Activates special recovery procedures after losses.
  • Persistent Recovery Mode: Keeps recovery mode active until previous losses are recovered.
  • Losses Before Recovery Mode: Number of consecutive losses required before recovery mode activates.
  • Recovery Mode Extra Lot: Additional lot size added during recovery mode.
  • Recovery Mode SL: Stop loss used while in recovery mode.
  • Recovery Mode Trailing: Trailing stop used during recovery mode.
  • Recovery Mode Break Even: Break-even level used during recovery mode.
Deep Recovery Escalation
  • Deep Recovery Escalation: Provides a more aggressive recovery approach after extended losses.
  • Deep Recovery Multiplier: Multiplier applied during deep recovery.
  • Deep Recovery Trade Limit: Maximum number of deep recovery trades allowed.
  • Stop Week After Escalation: Stops trading for the remainder of the week after escalation is completed.

Safe Mode Pause Window

  • Pause Recovery in Window: Temporarily pauses recovery trading during selected hours.
  • Pause Start Hour: Beginning of pause period.
  • Pause End Hour: End of pause period.
  • Pause Recovery Lot Size: Lot size used during the pause period.
Martingale Recovery
  • Martingale: Enables martingale-style lot progression after losses.
  • Martingale Multiplier: Multiplier applied after each losing trade.
  • Max Steps: Maximum martingale levels allowed.
Random Risk
  • Use Random Risk: Activates occasional high-risk trades based on user settings.
  • Random Risk Lot Size: Special lot size used during random risk trades.
Selected Trade: Determines which trade sequence triggers random risk.
Options:
1st Trade
2nd Trade
3rd Trade
4th Trade

5th Trade Max

  • Random Risk Trades: Maximum number of random risk trades allowed before reset.
  • Reset Period: Defines whether random risk counters reset daily or weekly.

Random Risk Scope: Controls which trade types are affected.
Options:
Initial Entry Only
Additional Entries Only
Multiple TP Entries Only

Both Additional and Multiple TP Entries

  • Affected Additional Entry Level: Selects which additional entry levels receive random risk sizing.
  • Affected Multiple TP Level: Selects which multiple take-profit trades receive random risk sizing.
Notifications
  • Send to Phone: Sends push notifications to the trading terminal mobile app.
  • Send to Telegram: Enables Telegram notifications.
  • Telegram Bot Token: Bot token used for Telegram integration.
  • Telegram Channel ID: Telegram channel or chat ID used for message delivery.

Multiple Take Profits

  • Use Multiple Take Profits: Splits positions into multiple targets.
  • Number of Trades: Defines how many take-profit positions are created.
TP1 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to first target.
TP2 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to second target.
TP3 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to third target.
TP1 Points: Take-profit distance for first target.
TP2 Points: Take-profit distance for second target.
TP3 Points: Take-profit distance for third target.
  • Special Break Even Points: Break-even trigger used for multiple TP trades.
  • Special Break Even Profit: Profit locked when break-even activates.
  • Special Trailing Stop Points: Trailing stop used for multiple TP trades.

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专家
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FREE
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专家
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4.95 (22)
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5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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