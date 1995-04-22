Read the Full Description Before Using This EA



EMA11 EA is an intelligent automated trading system designed to identify and trade market trends with precision and consistency. Built around trend-following principles, the Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market conditions and executes trades automatically whenever its trading criteria are met. The system is designed to remove emotional decision-making from trading while providing a structured and disciplined approach to market participation.

The EA combines trend analysis, market confirmation techniques, and advanced trade management to help traders take advantage of opportunities across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Cryptocurrency markets. Once attached to a chart and properly configured, EMA11 EA monitors price movements in real time, opening and managing positions without requiring constant supervision from the user.

Risk management is a core part of the system. EMA11 EA includes multiple layers of protection designed to help preserve trading capital during unfavorable market conditions. The EA can automatically manage stop losses, secure profits as trades move into positive territory, and apply intelligent position management techniques to adapt to changing market environments.

To improve trade quality, the system incorporates various market filters that help avoid unfavorable trading conditions such as excessive spread, low market activity, and periods of extreme volatility. These filters work together to ensure that trades are only taken when market conditions are considered suitable according to the strategy's rules.

EMA11 EA also provides flexibility for traders with different risk appetites and account sizes. Its customizable settings allow users to adjust trading parameters to match their personal preferences while maintaining the core strategy logic. Whether used on a personal computer or a VPS for uninterrupted operation, the EA is optimized for stable and efficient performance on MetaTrader 5.

The system has been developed for traders who prefer a fully automated solution capable of analyzing, executing, and managing trades independently. By combining trend recognition, trade management, and capital protection into a single package, EMA11 EA aims to provide a reliable tool for traders seeking a systematic approach to the financial markets.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are strongly encouraged to test the EA on a demo account and familiarize themselves with its settings before trading on a live account.

NOTE: Recommended Broker is DERIV (Make Point and Spread Adjustment for Exness and other brokers)



For the best performance, this EA is optimized for DERIV. If you use a different broker, be sure to adjust the Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Spread Points settings to match your broker's trading conditions, as differences in spreads and symbol specifications may affect the EA's performance.





EMA11 Trading Bot User Manual

Overview

EMA11 is an automated trading bot designed exclusively for Deriv accounts. The bot combines

EMA trend analysis, market structure validation, volume confirmation, key level filtering, H4

market condition analysis, news filtering, and advanced risk management techniques to

identify and manage trading opportunities.

The system uses multiple layers of protection including drawdown protection, daily risk limits,

recovery mode, martingale options, break-even management, trailing stops, and session-based

trading controls. These features are designed to help preserve capital while maintaining

consistent trading activity.

The bot is suitable for traders who prefer automated trade execution with built-in risk controls

and flexible money management settings.



Parameters



Risk Settings

Lot Size: Defines the starting trade size used by the bot.

Dynamic Lots : Automatically adjusts lot size based on account growth and performance.

performance. Profit Goal: Target profit level used by the bot for profit tracking and management.

management. Stop Loss: Maximum loss allowed per trade measured in points.

Take Profit: Target profit level for each trade measured in points. Trade Management

Break Even Toggle: Enables automatic movement of stop loss to break-even once sufficient profit is reached.

once sufficient profit is reached. Break Even: Number of points required before break-even is activated.

Break Even Profit: Additional profit points locked in when break-even is triggered.

triggered. Trailing Stop Toggle: Enables automatic trailing stop management.

Trailing Stop: Distance maintained between current price and stop loss.

Tail Jump: Allows stop loss to jump forward at specific profit milestones.

Tail Distance: Distance used when the tail jump feature activates. Additional Entries

Use Additional Entries: Allows the bot to add positions during favorable price movement.

movement. Number of Entries per Level: Maximum trades allowed at each additional entry zone.

Additional Entry Lot: Lot size used for additional entries.

25% Entry: Enable entry at 25% of target progression.

50% Entry: Enable entry at 50% of target progression.

75% Entry: Enable entry at 75% of target progression.

Additional Entries – Trailing & Break Even

Use Special Trailing/BE for Additional Entries: Allows separate management

settings for additional positions.

Additional Entry Break Even: Break-even trigger level for additional trades.

Additional Entry Trailing Stop: Trailing stop distance used for additional trades.

Daily Risk Limits

Loss Limit: Enables daily loss protection.

Max Losses: Maximum losing trades allowed before trading stops for the day.

Daily Trade Limit: Enables restriction on total trades per day.

Max Trades Per Day: Maximum number of trades permitted during a trading day.

Drawdown Protection

Drawdown Protection: Enables account equity protection.

Equity Stop: Minimum equity level allowed before trading is suspended.

News Filter

Use News Filter: Blocks trading during high-impact news periods to reduce exposure to extreme volatility.

The bot internally focuses primarily on high-impact news events and applies pre-news and post-news safety windows.



H4 Market Filter

Use H4 Market Condition Filter: Uses higher timeframe analysis to determine whether market conditions are suitable for trading.

whether market conditions are suitable for trading. ADX Period: Period used to calculate trend strength.

ADX Threshold: Minimum trend strength required to avoid consolidation conditions.

General Filters

Max Spread: Maximum spread allowed before trade execution.

Trades are blocked when spread exceeds this value. Session Timer

Session Timer: Restricts trading to specific hours.

Start Hour: Hour when trading is allowed to begin.

End Hour: Hour when trading stops.

Recovery Mode (Safe Mode)

Recovery Mode: Activates special recovery procedures after losses.

Persistent Recovery Mode: Keeps recovery mode active until previous losses are recovered.

recovered. Losses Before Recovery Mode: Number of consecutive losses required before recovery mode activates.

recovery mode activates. Recovery Mode Extra Lot: Additional lot size added during recovery mode.

Recovery Mode SL: Stop loss used while in recovery mode.

Recovery Mode Trailing: Trailing stop used during recovery mode.

Recovery Mode Break Even: Break-even level used during recovery mode.

Deep Recovery Escalation

Deep Recovery Escalation: Provides a more aggressive recovery approach after extended losses.

extended losses. Deep Recovery Multiplier: Multiplier applied during deep recovery.

Deep Recovery Trade Limit: Maximum number of deep recovery trades allowed.

Stop Week After Escalation: Stops trading for the remainder of the week after escalation is completed.

Safe Mode Pause Window

Pause Recovery in Window: Temporarily pauses recovery trading during selected hours.

selected hours. Pause Start Hour: Beginning of pause period.

Pause End Hour: End of pause period.

Pause Recovery Lot Size: Lot size used during the pause period.

Martingale Recovery

Martingale: Enables martingale-style lot progression after losses.

Martingale Multiplier: Multiplier applied after each losing trade.

Max Steps: Maximum martingale levels allowed.

Random Risk

Use Random Risk: Activates occasional high-risk trades based on user settings.

Random Risk Lot Size: Special lot size used during random risk trades.

Selected Trade: Determines which trade sequence triggers random risk.

Options:

 1st Trade

 2nd Trade

 3rd Trade

 4th Trade

 5th Trade Max Random Risk Trades: Maximum number of random risk trades allowed before reset.

before reset. Reset Period: Defines whether random risk counters reset daily or weekly.

Random Risk Scope: Controls which trade types are affected.

Options:

 Initial Entry Only

 Additional Entries Only

 Multiple TP Entries Only

 Both Additional and Multiple TP Entries

Affected Additional Entry Level: Selects which additional entry levels receive random risk sizing.

random risk sizing. Affected Multiple TP Level: Selects which multiple take-profit trades receive random risk sizing.

Notifications

Send to Phone: Sends push notifications to the trading terminal mobile app.

Send to Telegram: Enables Telegram notifications.

Telegram Bot Token: Bot token used for Telegram integration.

Telegram Channel ID: Telegram channel or chat ID used for message delivery.

Multiple Take Profits

Use Multiple Take Profits: Splits positions into multiple targets.

Number of Trades: Defines how many take-profit positions are created.

TP1 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to first target.

TP2 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to second target.

TP3 Lot Size: Lot size assigned to third target.

TP1 Points: Take-profit distance for first target.

TP2 Points: Take-profit distance for second target.

TP3 Points: Take-profit distance for third target.