LifeHack Prime EA

Unlock the full potential of your trading account with LifeHack Prime EA, a professionally coded Expert Advisor that combines two powerful and distinct trading strategies into one robust automated system. This EA is designed to find opportunities, manage trades, and protect your capital in any market condition.

Built to pass the rigorous standards of the MQL5 Market, this EA is perfect for both novice traders looking for a reliable solution and experienced traders who want to customize and optimize proven strategies.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum deposit: $100 (or equivalent)

  • Recommended deposit: $1000

  • Account type: ECN or Raw with very low spreads. IMPORTANT: Use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results.

  • Leverage: at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended

  • VPS: Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Recommended for Better Performance)


Core Features of LifeHack Prime EA

  • Dual Strategy System: Run the Capital Protection and Daily Breakout strategies independently or simultaneously to cover all market conditions.

  • Advanced Money Management: Choose between a traditional Fixed Lot Size or a dynamic lot size calculated as a Percentage of Account Equity.

  • MQL5 Market Validated: Coded to the highest standards to ensure it handles low-margin accounts and server limitations gracefully.

  • Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly on any currency pair, index, or commodity.

  • Fully Customizable: Every parameter is exposed in the inputs, giving you full control to tailor the EA to your personal trading style and risk tolerance.

  • Clean On-Chart Display: Shows important EA and company information directly on your chart for easy monitoring.


推荐产品
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
专家
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
专家
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Trader Prop firm Pro
Teresa Maria Pimenta
专家
Trader Propfirm Pro - 专业交易员的专家顾问 注意：“专家的当前价格是一个发布价格，目的是为前5个购买者提供试用工具的机会，并留下他们的体验反馈。购买5个后，下一个价格将是500美元，最终价格将是1200美元。” Trader Propfirm Pro 是一款专为私募基金交易员开发的先进专家顾问，兼容测试账户和资金账户。该系统使用神经网络和人工智能优化图表分析，识别月度趋势，并在较短时间框架的图表中执行精准的交易。 该 EA 使用基于神经网络的系统追踪月度主要趋势，然后在较短时间框架的图表上进行分析，找到最佳的进场点。此外，它通过支撑位和阻力位优化进场点，适应价格的可能回调，并使用高度调整的网格恢复丢失的订单，最大化利润。 Trader Propfirm Pro 配备了内部保护系统，可以避免在高波动性时期进行交易，还具有点差过滤器和时间过滤器，以优化性能。它还提供设置每日目标的功能，并拥有严格的风险管理系统，以最小化大幅回撤的风险，保持损失在可控范围内。 完全控制风险和日回撤：EA 包含一个基于日回撤的额外止损过滤器，确保不会超出风险限制，并为交易员提供恢复账户的机
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
专家
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
专家
按价格设置TP和SL – MT5自动订单修改器 自动为任意交易设置精确的TP和SL价格 ️ 适用于所有货币对和EA，可按符号或魔术号筛选 此EA允许您通过直接价格值（例如EURUSD的1.12345）来设置和应用精确的止盈（TP）和止损（SL）水平。无需点数或Pips。为所有订单或按图表/魔术号筛选实现干净、精准的交易管理。 主要功能: 通过精确价格即时修改TP和SL 应用于所有订单、当前图表或特定魔术号 ️ 输入0以移除TP或SL 连接到任意图表后自动运行 兼容所有交易品种 适用于: 想快速控制TP/SL的手动交易者 需要覆盖默认退出逻辑的EA用户 管理多订单或复杂头寸的交易者 有问题或建议吗？ 请留言提出您的问题或功能想法。 您的反馈将帮助我们改进未来版本。 Keywords: 按价格设置TP SL, MT5 TP SL管理, 自动SL TP MT5, 修改SL TP MT5, 交易管理EA, 专家顾问SL TP, 设置止盈价格, 设置止损价格, 应用TP SL MT5, MT5工具EA, SL TP覆盖,
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.47 (17)
专家
VectorPrime — 多层向量逻辑的算法系统 VectorPrime 是一款自主交易系统，专为在多时间框架市场条件下实现结构化执行而设计。其核心理念是 向量分析 ，通过将价格动态分解为方向性冲动和矩阵结构，构建市场的整体图景。系统并非将行情视作孤立信号，而是作为相互关联的向量网络进行解读。 VectorPrime 的核心模块： Vector Dynamics Engine（向量动态引擎） — 识别主导方向流，过滤短期噪音。 Prime Momentum Layer（主动能层） — 评估微观冲动的强度与持续性，使入场点适应不同波动阶段。 Matrix Vector Module（矩阵向量模块） — 基于矩阵方式解释价格行为，形成多维市场模型。 Adaptive Risk Protocol（自适应风险协议） — 通过结构化回撤阈值与头寸管理来控制风险暴露。 执行逻辑基于预定义的结构条件，不使用马丁格尔、网格策略或外部预测模型。每一笔交易由上下文触发因素驱动，例如波动性变化、方向性聚集和结构性突破，并以固定的止损和止盈水平形成可控的交易周期。 VectorPrime 不依赖新闻事件或概
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
专家
Fractal Trend Master 是市场上最强大且最复杂的智能交易系统之一，旨在保护交易者的资金，同时最大化盈利机会。基于 比尔·威廉姆斯 的著名方法论，该EA使用三种重要的技术分析工具： 鳄鱼指标 、 分形 和 Gator振荡器 ，为识别和跟随市场趋势创建了一个强大而精准的框架。 该EA专注于 高级风险管理 和 资金保护 ，提供对交易和亏损的有效控制。通过选择 固定或动态手数 ，设定每日 盈亏限额 (P/L) 并执行 经过验证的策略 ，Fractal Trend Master适合保守和激进的交易者。 主要特点： 高级风险管理 ：在固定或动态手数之间进行选择，并设定每日盈亏限额以保护您的资金。 基于比尔·威廉姆斯的策略 ：该EA采用基于鳄鱼指标和分形的三种策略，并通过Gator振荡器确认趋势。 全自动化 ：EA自动管理开仓和平仓，用户可以调整止损、止盈和移动止损等参数。 多时间框架 ：适用于任何时间框架，在较大的时间框架（H4及以上）中表现最佳，同时在较小的时间框架中提供较高的交易频率。 优化范围  PARAMETER START STEP END JAW PERIOD  1
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
指标
概述 本指标是经典 Donchian 通道 的增强版，增加了多种实用的交易功能。 除了标准的三条线（最高、最低和中线），系统能够检测 突破 ，并在图表上用箭头进行可视化标记，同时只显示 与当前趋势方向相反的那条线 ，让图表更加简洁。 功能包括： 可视化信号 ：突破时在图表上绘制彩色箭头 自动通知 ：弹窗、Push 推送和 Email 邮件 RSI 过滤 ：根据市场相对强弱验证信号 个性化设置 ：颜色、线条粗细、箭头符号、RSI 阈值等 工作原理 Donchian 通道计算： 上轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最高价 下轨线 ：最近 N 根已收盘 K 线的最低价 中线 ：最高价和最低价的平均值 看涨突破 ：收盘价高于上轨线 看跌突破 ：收盘价低于下轨线 指标会： 绘制三条 Donchian 通道线 仅在 方向变化后的首次突破 绘制箭头 隐藏顺应趋势方向的那条线（上涨趋势: 只显示红色下轨线；下跌趋势: 只显示绿色上轨线） 可选用 RSI 过滤突破信号，减少虚假突破 支持实时发送通知 参数说明 Donchian 通道设置 indPeriod ：计算通道高低点的已收盘 K 线数量 Lin
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
专家
Matrix Arrow EA MT5   是一款独特的智能交易系统，可以通过图表上的交易面板手动或 100% 自动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator 的 MT5   信号。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是：平均定向运动指数 (ADX) ， 商品渠道指数 (CCI) ， 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 ， 移动平均线 ， 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) ， 相对活力指数 (RVI) ， 相对强弱指数 (RSI) ， 抛物线SAR ， 随机振荡器 ， 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 。 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一个蜡烛/柱线的开盘时表示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。使用   Matrix Arrow EA MT5 ，您可以直接从图表上的交易面板手动交易   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   信号，或使用 100% 算法交易选项   100% 自动交
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Day Direction Scanner
Efren Hernandez Partida
5 (3)
指标
Day Direction Scanner is an indicator that uses the direction of the current candlestick on the 1-Day, 4-Hour, 1-Hour, 15-Minute, and 5-Minute periods to determine the market's direction. When all the candlesticks converge in a single direction, the indicator indicates whether the day is bullish or bearish, or if there is no clear direction. It is useful for easily getting an idea of the market's direction during the day. Features: - Works on all currency pairs, indices, and commodities. - F
FREE
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
专家
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 2025 版本 $249 仅限前5名购买者！ 实时信号 查看 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 的实时表现： 交易策略 Sonic R Pro Enhanced 是经典 Sonic R 策略的升级版，通过 Dragon Band（EMA 34 和 EMA 89）进行自动化交易，并结合先进算法以提高盈利能力。 时间周期：M15, M30 支持货币对：XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 交易风格：回调交易 & 反趋势交易 最低资金要求：500 USD 杠杆比例：1:200 起 用户指南 设置：只需配置一个参数 - RiskAmount 如果 RiskAmount < 0：按账户余额的百分比计算风险 如果 RiskAmount > 0：每笔交易的固定风险金额 (USD) 示例： RiskAmount = -1 : 风险为账户余额的 1% RiskAmount = -2.5 : 风险为账户余额的 2.5% RiskAmount = 50 : 每笔交易固定风险 50 USD RiskAmou
Trend Catcher EA Pro MT5
Issam Kassas
4.88 (16)
专家
Trend Catcher EA Pro —— 基于最受欢迎的趋势捕捉指标 Trend Catcher，在大量用户请求之后，我们终于推出了 Trend Catcher EA。 一款新一代智能交易系统，将算法驱动的自动交易与手动控制相结合，为交易者提供对市场的完全掌控。 它快速、可适应，并专为重视清晰度、性能和自主权的交易者而设计。 该 EA 以 EURUSD 为核心，在真实历史 tick（99.9%）数据上进行优化测试，执行稳定，无重绘、无重算、无延迟。 【用户手册、使用建议】和【测试过的参数预设】请点击链接获取。 核心策略： EA 内置两种策略，可自由选择交易风格： I. Smart Trend Mode（智能趋势模式）—— 单向趋势交易，顺势入场，结构清晰。 低风险，高准确度，无对冲。 II. Dynamic Dual Mode（动态双向模式 / 激进）—— 使用对冲式剥头皮逻辑同时进行双向交易，捕捉每一次波动。 高参与度，全自动执行。 你可以自由选择只做多、只做空或双向交易，使 EA 完全适应你的交易理念。 混合控制系统： Trend Catcher 提供了其他 EA 无法做到的
FREE
Prop Firm Killer EA
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
专家
Prop Firm Killer EA - Trend Validation & Risk Control   Prop Firm Killer EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders looking to maximize performance in prop firm accounts. By combining advanced risk management, trend validation, and session-based trading control, it optimizes every trade while protecting your capital. Key Features Account Management: Track account balance, monitor high-impact events, and control trade panel visibility directly on your chart. Advanced Risk
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Exclusive Imperium MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易顾问（EA），基于市场分析算法和风险管理。该顾问完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者的干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示目的。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商处表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商处也会如此。每个经纪商都有自己的报价、点差和交易条件。因此， 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户上 只能以单一货币模式运行 —— 每个货币对单独运行。多货币模式的截图仅供参考。建议至少 每年优化一次 ，因为市场条件会发生变化。 重要信息： 顾问的演示版本仅供试用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金和所选工具进行个性化优化。无论如何，优化必须由用户自行完成，并且至少 每年重复一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的经验以及您在优化后设置的参数。 主要特点 分析算法： 指标与过滤器的组合，用于寻找交易机会。 灵活性： 可适应不断变化的市场条件
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
专家
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven 将于 2025 年 12 月 8 日前推出促销价格。 这款智能交易系统适用于任何资产，具有通用性。 这款多资产剥头皮交易 EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发的专业自动化交易系统，旨在同时对多种资产进行剥头皮交易。8.2 版本融合了多时间框架技术、三重确认机制和集成风险管理功能。 技术架构 1. 智能信号系统 多时间框架计算：三重分析（操作、快速确认和慢速确认） 投票系统：3 个主要指标（EMA、MACD、RSI），权重可调 风险模式：5 个级别（超激进 → 超保守），影响灵敏度 2. 高级风险管理 混合手数计算：固定手数或基于风险的手数（美元） 无限盈亏平衡：以美元而非点数计算的渐进式系统。达到预设盈利后，止损位将降至 0。盈利翻倍后，止损位将恢复至预设值，以此类推。 保证金保护：主动预防“资金不足”错误。 分层限制：每日、全局和回撤限制。 3. 持仓管理 多资产：最多可同时持有 14 个交易品种。 全面保护：冻结价位、经纪商限制、价格验证。 紧急平仓
Gold Sentinnel
Saumyajit Purakayastha
专家
Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Overview Gold Sentinel is an Expert Advisor designed for structured scalping on XAUUSD. It applies adaptive breakout detection and systematic risk management to identify clear, high-probability trading conditions in gold’s volatile environment. The system operates with consistency and restraint, focusing on precision execution rather than overtrading. Core Features Precision Entry Logic — Detects breakout movements from consolidation phases using dyna
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
专家
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Goldfish MT5
Elvira Zalalutdinova
专家
金鱼MT5是 一个自动趋势发现黄金。 他在趋势开始前就抓住了趋势. 金鱼MT5不仅仅是一个机器人，它是您在黄金市场的战略优势，基于先进的人工智能技术。 该专家是一个复杂的模型系统，在合成多维函数的空间上训练。 它使用一个系统来检测趋势水平，并根据市场条件自动突破强劲的全球水平。 实时注册  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2345071 风险警告: 定价: 起步价：us3 300 逐步涨价：每购买10次，价格就会上涨100美元。 最终价格：$1,000          为什么选择金鱼？ 没有危险的方法：不使用网格，鞅或其他高风险的资金管理策略。 透明和诚实：不读取历史记录，不 过滤交易，也不使用导致不切实际的历史记录测试的过度拟合技术。 基于趋势线的倒卖：仅在长期和短期趋势线重合时进行交易，确认突破势头 建议: 货币对：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间范围：M30 最低存款:每0.01地段100元. 杠杆：任何 帐户类型：任何 VPS：建议确保顾问的24/7操作 技术规格: 每笔交易都有止损保护。 易于安装-默认设置针对大多数
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
专家
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
指标
采用专业和量化方法进行均值回归交易的独特指标。它利用了价格以可预测和可衡量的方式转移并返回均值这一事实，这允许明确的进入和退出规则大大优于非量化交易策略。 [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 清晰的交易信号 非常容易交易 可定制的颜色和尺寸 实现性能统计 优于大多数交易策略 显示合适的止损和止盈水平 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 这个怎么运作 该指标从更高的时间范围测量完全可定制的移动平均线的标准偏差，并使用趋势跟踪方法精确地找到交易。交易是通过深入当前图表的价格行为发现的，并在价格返回到平均价格区间时关闭，根据您选择的更高时间范围计算。由于其编码方式，该指标将远离高波动性和强劲趋势市场，并且仅在可预测的情况下进行交易，在可接受的波动性与方向性比率范围内，回归均值是可行的。 指标剖析 绿线是更高时间范围内的移动平均线（也就是平均值） 虚线区域是移动平均线周围的典型价格区间 蓝线是看涨交易的突破价格 红线是看跌交易的突破价格 交易是针对均值进行的，并在典型的价格
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
指标
其中一个数字序列称为“森林火灾序列”。它被公认为最美丽的新序列之一。它的主要特点是该序列避免了线性趋势，即使是最短的趋势。正是这一属性构成了该指标的基础。 在分析金融时间序列时，该指标试图拒绝所有可能的趋势选项。只有当他失败时，他才会认识到趋势的存在并给出适当的信号。这种方法可以让人们正确地确定新趋势开始的时刻。然而，误报也是可能的。为了减少它们的数量，该指标添加了一个额外的过滤器。当新柱打开时会生成信号。在任何情况下都不会发生重绘。 指标参数： Applied Price   - 应用价格常数； Period Main   - 指标的主要周期，其有效值在 5 - 60 之间； Period Additional   - 附加周期，此参数的有效值为 5 - 40； Signal Filter   - 附加信号滤波器，有效值 0 - 99； Alerts   - 启用后，指示器会在出现新信号时提醒您； Send Mail   - 允许指标向电子邮件发送消息； Push   - 允许您发送 Push 消息。
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (381)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 10 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/U
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (41)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (18)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始新闻标题
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (90)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (16)
专家
X Fusion AI — 神经自适应混合交易系统 限时折扣。还剩7份（共20份）即将售罄。 目前限时价格为 179美元，即将恢复至 999 美元。 运行演示 实盘表现 购买后，请记得私信我们以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项和使用技巧等信息。 非常感谢你的支持。 1. 产品概述 X Fusion AI 是一款结合经典交易逻辑与类神经自适应机制的自动化交易系统。 系统并不尝试预测市场，而是根据实际市场结构变化调整内部参数，使策略在不同环境中保持稳定性与适应性。 系统重点关注： 适应不同市场环境 在多种行情条件下保持一致性 控制潜在回撤风险 过滤低质量信号与噪音 核心目标是根据市场流动变化进行动态调整，而不是依赖固定模式。 2. 实盘参考（MQL5 内部信号） 您可通过以下 MQL5 官方信号服务了解系统的运行表现： 主信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347683 建议用户结合信号表现与自身测试进行评估。 3. 推荐品种与运行环境 推荐交易品种：GBPUSD、EURUSD 周期：M15 大致资金参考： 策略 1：约 500 美元 策略 2：
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (85)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.15 (27)
专家
特 惠价格  $109  (原价: $365) 。 设置和使用指南 :  ABS Channel 。 实时监控:   ABS Signal 。  实盘信号设置文件 基础设置文件 什么是ABS EA? ABS EA是一款专业交易机器人,专为H1时间框架上的 XAUUSD(黄金) 开发。 它基于 马丁格尔系统 ,具有 内置风险控制 . ABS EA专为新手和经验丰富的交易者设计,易于设置,完全自动化,并可根据不同的交易风格进行定制。 主要特点 马丁格尔策略,具有用户自定义的安全设置 灵活的手数管理:固定手数或自动手数 最大回撤限制,在您选择的阈值处暂停交易 简单设置:附加到图表,配置设置并开始交易 技术规格 交易品种: XAUUSD 时间框架: H1 最低存款: $300 推荐存款: $1,000 账户类型: ECN / Raw Spread 杠杆: 1:50或更高(推荐1:100+) VPS: 建议用于持续运行 免责声明 交易涉及重大风险,损失可能超过您的初始投资。 马丁格尔策略具有高风险,过去的表现不能保证未来的结果。使用需自行承担风险。 如需支持或有疑问,请通过评论区或
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专门为 XAUUSD 设计的专家顾问（EA）。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期（M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12）触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其进场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格、马丁格尔或平均成本技术 。 EA 开立的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载设置文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时在多个时间周期上分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析特定的一系列近期K线，以识别特定看跌形态后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略识别持续下跌趋势后的强劲看涨势头。它使用前一个 H4 K线的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一个基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易会话低点的价格行为，以识别潜在的入场点。 策略 4 (H2/H6):   这是一个趋势跟踪策略。它使用较高时间周期上的趋势指标
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
专家
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
专家
全球首个黄金与比特币之间的公开套利算法！ 每天都有优惠活动！ 实时信号 -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA： 长期以来推荐的经纪商：   IC Markets 交易对：   XAUUSD、BTCUSD 附件代码：   XAUUSD H1 请务必检查 交易的货币对是否已添加 到 “市场报价” 窗口中！ 账户类型：ECN/原始价差 前缀设置： 如果您的经纪商提供的货币对带有符号前缀，例如 XAUUSD_i 然后在设置中输入前缀：   “   _i   ” 黄金与比特币套利： 这种策略基于利用这些资产之间的价格差异，尽管它们通常作为相互竞争的“避险资产”而非直接交易对。交易者会在市场不确定或趋势反转时期寻找黄金兑比特币价格被低估的机会（反之亦然），以便买入价格较低的资产，然后在价格较高时卖出。或者，他们也可以在不同的平台上交易与黄金挂钩的加密货币（例如 PAXG、XAUT），以利用黄金（数字黄金和实物黄金）之间的价格差异，但这需要对双方的波动性和风险都有所了解。
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
专家
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
专家
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 黄金数字主宰 实时信号监控：请通过官方链接实时关注系统表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 促销活动：您可以获赠 Cryon X-9000 交易顾问。如需了解详情并获取权限，请直接与我联系。 The Techno Deity 是一款为在黄金市场混沌中追求结构化秩序的交易者设计的尖端生态系统。该系统的核心是数字直觉算法，它不仅追踪价格，还能识别机构兴趣区和市场失衡瞬间。系统采用多层订单流过滤和市场几何对称分析，以极小的回撤实现精准入场。 核心优势 流动性智能：系统扫描市场中的隐藏流动性集群，在极大概率出现剧烈冲刺的点位开仓。 神经趋势过滤：智能过滤，区分真实的趋势运动与虚假的回撤和噪音。 动态风险控制：每笔头寸都配有自适应保护模块，根据当前波动性自动调整止盈水平。 零网格理念：彻底杜绝平均仓位、网格或马丁策略。机器人遵循“一进一出”原则，具备稳固的数学优势。 机构级纪律：系统排除人为干扰，精准执行交易计划，无视情绪和市场恐慌。 技术参数 交易品种：黄金 (XAUUSD) 时间周期：H1
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
作者的更多信息
BTC Dominator
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
专家
A professional, multi-strategy EA built to master Bitcoin's volatility. Four EAs in one, optimized specifically for BTCUSD. BTC Dominator   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed from the ground up with one goal: to find and manage high-quality trading opportunities in the   Bitcoin (BTCUSD)   market. This is not a simple, single-indicator EA. BTC Dominator is a   Quadruple-Strategy   system, effectively combining four independent, proprietary trading models into one expert. Each model ana
AlphaCore EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
专家
GBPUSD Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor (4-in-1) This fully automated Expert Advisor has been carefully engineered to deliver consistent, accurate, and reliable trading results on GBPUSD . Unlike single-strategy robots that may only work in certain conditions, this EA combines 4 proven trading strategies into one powerful system, giving you a balanced and adaptive approach to the market.  Why Choose This EA? The GBPUSD market is known for its volatility and changing conditions. Many traders struggl
FREE
Maka Maka Multi EA
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
专家
Unleash the power of portfolio trading with the Maka Maka Multi EA. This advanced Expert Advisor is designed to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, diversifying your approach and capturing more opportunities across the market. Using a proven combination of classic indicators, the Maka Maka Multi EA identifies high-probability entry points and manages all trades with a sophisticated, automated system designed for steady growth Instead of relying on a single instrume
FREE
Quick Grow Pro
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
专家
Quick Grow Pro - The Ultimate XAUUSD EA for Stable Growth Tired of unpredictable markets and strategies that fail to deliver? Discover Quick Grow Pro , the intelligent trading robot meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Experience the power of automated trading with a system designed for capital preservation and consistent profitability , boasting an impressively low historical drawdown of less than 10%. Quick Grow Pro isn't just another EA; it's a sophisticated trading partner
Ai Pro Dominator
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
专家
​ SPECIAL YEAR-END OFFER (LIMITED TIME) ​ Buy AI Pro Dominator today and get "GOLD Dominator AI" for FREE! Boost your portfolio with two powerful AI tools for the price of one. This offer is valid only until December 31st! ​ How to Claim: After purchasing, send me a Private Message on MQL5 to receive your bonus EA. Important Information (Terms & Conditions) License : Each purchase allows connection to Only One (1) Account Number. Support : Full technical support provided via MQL5 Private Messa
GOLD Dominator AI
Muhammed Sharookh Chittethukudiyil
专家
GOLD Dominator AI – The Future of XAUUSD Trading GOLD Dominator AI is a next-generation trading engine engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on outdated indicators, this system utilizes a Neural Network-driven architecture to analyze market volatility, trend vectors, and institutional flow in real-time. Built with professional traders and Prop Firm challenges in mind, Version 4.0 introduces Advanced Equity Protection and Daily Drawdown Limiting
筛选:
无评论
回复评论