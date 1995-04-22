Vanth IA

VANTH — AI-Native Distributed Trading Infrastructure

One AI mind. One portfolio. Global execution.

VANTH is not an "Expert Advisor" in the conventional sense. It is a live, AI-native decision-making infrastructure. A real-time inference engine sits at the core of every bar, synthesizing market data against defined strategy parameters to manage the full trade lifecycle from entry to exit.

The system is architected as a two-tier hierarchy: an Adaptive Intelligence Layer that advises on tactical opportunities, and a Deterministic Risk Gate that acts as the final authority. This design ensures that while the AI adapts to complex market regimes, your capital remains protected by non-negotiable risk boundaries. VANTH does not just execute scripts; it manages trading as a system.

Why VANTH is different

  • Inference-First Design: The AI is the core decision-maker, not an external parameter. It receives a comprehensive market telemetry snapshot and returns a structured decision with explicit reasoning—moving beyond the limitations of rigid, rule-based logic.

  • Unified Mesh Execution: VANTH collapses the complexity of multi-terminal trading. A single instance drives up to 16 symbols as independent, parallel "lanes." Crucially, these lanes are supervised by an account-level risk manager—a level of systemic oversight impossible to achieve with disparate, single-symbol scripts.

  • Regime Agnosticism: VANTH adapts dynamically. Whether the market is ranging, trending, breaking out, or in low-liquidity states, the system adjusts its behavior based on the current context, eliminating the need for manual re-optimization.

  • Radical Transparency: We prioritize architectural integrity over marketing metrics. Our position on Strategy Tester limitations is clear: we do not offer deceptive, over-fit backtests. We provide the infrastructure for you to evaluate VANTH where it performs: on live and demo environments.

Multi-asset — including 24/7 markets

VANTH operates across FX majors, crosses, metals, and indices from a single unified instance. With full 24/7 session support, you can deploy VANTH on crypto and other continuous markets, with granular control over trading windows. You define the session active periods; VANTH executes the strategy.

The Decision Loop — A continuous process

  1. Perceive: Aggregation of high-fidelity market telemetry: structure, ATR/volatility regime, EMA/RSI/Bollinger context, H1+H4 bias, Fibonacci/Phi levels, spread, economic calendar impact, active exposure, and per-symbol memory.

  2. Contextual Mapping: Transformation of market regime into execution playbook—ranging, mean-reversion, Phi-based pullbacks, trend continuations, or defensive pauses during high-volatility noise.

  3. Inference: The AI returns the tactical action, confidence score, structural stop/target, and rationale tags for auditability.

  4. Governance: The Risk Gate applies node, portfolio, and mesh-level checks. Low-confidence signals are rejected. The AI remains confined within hard-coded safety limits.

  5. Supervision: The system manages the trade, allowing room for structural invalidation while trailing based on market dynamics. Time-stops and emergency exits are always armed.

  6. Persistence: Per-symbol memory, weekly retrospectives, and self-optimization suggestions refine the system’s performance loop.

AI Engine — Provider-Agnostic, Multi-Model

VANTH provides a robust, enterprise-grade AI integration:

  • Model Versatility: Supports 25+ models across 8 providers (OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, xAI, DeepSeek, Meta Llama, NVIDIA Nemotron).

  • Consensus & Fallback: Configure primary and secondary models for consensus on high-stakes signals, with automated failover chains ensuring system continuity.

  • Reproducibility: Pin specific model versions and point providers to Azure, proxy endpoints, or self-hosted servers to ensure consistent, reproducible inference.

  • Efficiency: Cost and rate controls include TTL response caching and minimum call intervals to optimize token usage.

  • Security: API keys are processed strictly within HTTPS headers; no sensitive data is written to local logs or files.

Architecture and Native Mesh

  • One Chart, Many Lanes: A single instance serves as a central orchestrator for up to 16 independent trading lanes.

  • Native Mesh: Run VANTH across multiple MetaTrader 5 terminals or VPS environments as SOLO, MASTER, or AGENT. The system synchronizes via file-based messaging for global directives ( CLOSE_ALL , REDUCE_SIZE , HALT_ENTRIES ). This is the definitive architecture for professional portfolios and managing multi-account Prop-Firm challenges.

Risk Governance

  • 3-Level Risk Gate: Progressive de-risking (NORMAL → CAUTION → REDUCED → BLOCKED → EMERGENCY).

  • Deterministic Limits: Hard-coded bounds on per-trade risk (%), loss caps (daily/weekly), equity drawdown, correlated exposure, and spread thresholds.

  • Prop-Firm Mode: Dedicated logic for evaluation challenges. The system enforces the most restrictive parameter—yours or the firm’s—at all times.

  • Economic Safety: Native integration with the MT5 economic calendar. No third-party feed required.

  • Deterministic Fail-safe: A hard SL cap combined with time-stop functionality ensures capital protection even in the event of AI connectivity loss.

Integrity Statement

VANTH is an AI-native system. Because the live AI inference requires real-time network calls, the core engine does not execute within the static Strategy Tester environment. In the tester, a deterministic safety scaffolding replaces the AI, allowing you to validate risk management and execution logic. We provide this transparency to ensure you evaluate VANTH on live or demo environments—the only setting where the true engine is active. We value professional transparency over misleading, optimized backtests.

Setup

  1. Whitelist: In Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, add your provider URLs (e.g., https://api.openai.com , etc.).

  2. Authorize: Input your provider API keys.

  3. Deploy: Attach VANTH to one chart. Configure your symbols, sessions, and risk parameters. The dashboard provides full oversight of the Mesh.

Licensing and Launch

VANTH is released in tiered licensing phases to prioritize professional adoption.

  • Tier 1 (First 10 licences): 247.00 USD

  • Tier 2 (Licences 11-25): 447.00 USD

  • Tier 3 (Licences 26-50): 747.00 USD

  • Standard Pricing: 1047.00 USD

Risk Disclosure & Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

  • Tool, not Advice: VANTH is an automated execution infrastructure. It does not constitute financial, investment, or legal advice. All trading decisions, risk parameter settings, and configuration choices are the sole responsibility of the user.

  • Capital Risk: Trading leveraged products can result in the loss of your initial investment or more. Never trade with capital you cannot afford to lose.

  • No Guarantees: Past or simulated performance is not indicative of future results. No representation is made that this system will achieve specific profits.

  • User Responsibility: You assume full responsibility for the use and monitoring of this software. By using VANTH, you acknowledge the risks inherent in automated trading and agree to test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying live capital.


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专家
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4.21 (24)
专家
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专家
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Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
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专家
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专家
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5 (3)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
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Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
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Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
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Vanth Lock
Giordan Cogotti
专家
VANTH LITE is the free edition of VANTH — a live, AI-native decision-making infrastructure. It runs the SAME real-time inference brain as the full version, deliberately scoped to two instruments so you can experience genuine AI-led trading at zero cost before scaling up. Full version — VANTH (Pro): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186529 This free edition is intentionally limited: • Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) and XTIUSD (WTI Oil) ONLY. • Position size: hard-capped at 0.01 lots. • Engi
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Cyberia Pro Sc
Giordan Cogotti
专家
CYBERIA PRO SCALPER Contact me privately after purchase to receive the optimized set files with the best settings! Preset test XAUUSD CYBERIA PRO 3.8 – Launch Offer and Pricing Introductory price:   $400 for the first 5 buyers - 3/5  Last two copies of Cyberia at $400 before the price increases to $600. Then   $600 for the next 10 buyers Followed by   $800 for the next 10 buyers Subsequent pricing will be adjusted according to market conditions and product maturity Product Overview CYBERIA PRO
Cyberdyne System
Giordan Cogotti
5 (1)
专家
Cyberdyne System - Institutional-Grade Autonomous AI Trading Intelligence  ( SOURCE CODE AVAIBLE ) The evolution of algorithmic trading has followed distinct phases: from rigid rule-based systems dominant in early retail EAs, to the integration of adaptive machine learning first explored by institutional quantitative desks over a decade ago. Cyberdyne System Version  represents the practical maturation of this vision—an autonomous trading intelligence built from the ground up, refined through y
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