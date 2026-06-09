Volt PRISM

Volt Prism EA

Most traders lose because the market moves against them. Volt Prism EA turns that around.

IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup guide with recommended settings for your broker.

LIMITED PRICE:  Price increases by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price: $2,999. The earlier you buy, the more you save.

Real Results. Not Marketing.

Break-even in 7 days of live trading.

That's not a backtest. That's not a demo account. That's real money, real market, real results from live trading sessions. Users who started with Volt Prism EA recovered their investment within the first week.

While other EAs promise the world in backtests and disappoint live — Volt Prism delivers from day one.

What if losing trades could still close in profit?

That's exactly what Volt Prism EA does.

While most EAs panic when the market reverses, Volt Prism adapts. It reads the real direction of the market and builds positions intelligently until your cycle closes green — no matter which way the market moved at the start.

This is not your average grid bot. This is precision.

Why traders choose Volt Prism EA

🔥 It works when others fail When the market trends hard in one direction, most EAs blow up. Volt Prism's built-in intelligence detects trending vs ranging conditions and adjusts automatically — protecting your account when it matters most.

🎯 Set it. Forget it. Collect. Configure your daily target once. Volt Prism runs 24/5, builds positions, hits the target, and stops. Clean. No babysitting required.

🛡️ Smart protection built in Two independent filters work together to block entries during choppy, sideways conditions — one of the main reasons retail EAs lose money. Volt Prism only works when the market is worth trading.

📊 3 modes. One EA. Whether you prefer aggressive compounding, balanced grid trading, or directional hedging — Volt Prism has a mode built for your style.

📱 Full Telegram control Get real-time alerts and control your EA remotely. Check status, close positions, or reset anytime — straight from your phone.

This EA is for you if...

  • ✅ You want a fully automated EA that runs while you sleep
  • ✅ You can start with as little as $50 on a cent account
  • ✅ You're tired of EAs that work in backtests but fail live
  • ✅ You want daily profit targets, not random results
  • ✅ You trade XAUUSD, EURUSD, or Synthetic Indices
  • ✅ You want an EA that protects your account, not just chases pips

Key Features

  • Low Barrier to Entry — Start with just $50 on a cent account
  • Fully Automated — No manual intervention required
  • 3 Trading Modes — Choose the style that fits your risk appetite
  • Dual Market Filter — Blocks trading during sideways/ranging conditions
  • Daily Target System — EA stops automatically when goal is reached
  • Drawdown Protection — Closes all positions if drawdown exceeds your limit
  • Trailing Stop — Lock in profits as the market moves in your favor
  • Telegram Integration — Real-time notifications and remote commands
  • Multi-Symbol — Works on XAUUSD, EURUSD, synthetic indices, and more
  • Dashboard — Full on-chart visibility of all positions and status

Tested. Proven. Live.

Volt Prism EA has been running on live accounts since development. Not just backtested curves — real money, real markets, real results.

The team at VoltTrade uses this exact EA on their own accounts daily.

Settings are simple

You don't need to be a quant to run this. Set your lot size, choose your mode, enter your daily profit target — and let Volt Prism handle the rest.

Full documentation and support available via Telegram.

FAQ

What is the minimum deposit? Only $50 on a cent account — that's all you need to start. With a cent account, $50 becomes 5,000 cents, giving your EA enough room to layer positions properly without risking large capital. Perfect for beginners who want to start small and scale up.

Does it work on a small account? Yes. The EA scales with your balance. Start with a cent account or standard account — Volt Prism adapts automatically.

What symbols does it work on? XAUUSD, EURUSD, and most major pairs. Also compatible with synthetic indices (Volatility Index, Boom/Crash, etc.)

Is it fully automatic? Yes. Once attached to a chart, the EA handles everything — entries, layering, take profit, and daily target management.

What timeframe should I use? M1 or M5 recommended for best results.

Is there a demo version? Yes — use the Free Demo button to test before purchasing.

Support & Community

Questions? Need help with setup or optimization?

We respond to every message. Your success is our business.

BONUS: Purchase Volt Prism EA and get exclusive access to our private VoltTrade community with live signal updates, settings recommendations, and direct support. Ask in private for details!

Volt Prism EA — Precision. Protection. Profit.


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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
PythonX GbpUsd M1 Sniper
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper Structure-Based Precision Scalping Expert Advisor PythonX GBPUSD M1 Sniper is a high-precision Expert Advisor developed specifically for GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe. The system is built around Smart Money Concepts, focusing on market structure behavior to identify high-probability entries with minimal noise. The strategy leverages Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to detect momentum shifts and early reversals, allowing the EA to enter trades with st
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
专家
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
专家
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
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Volt Info
Ahmad Ali Lutfi
5 (1)
指标
VoltTrade Info — Real-Time Account Statistics Panel for MT5 VoltTrade Info is a comprehensive account monitoring dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5. It displays all critical trading statistics in one clean, dark-themed panel — giving you full visibility of your account performance at a glance. Key Features: Account Overview Real-time Balance, Equity, Deposits, Withdrawals Leverage and account currency display Live date and time Exposure Monitor Buy and Sell lots currently open Net lot position
FREE
SPARK Assistant
Ahmad Ali Lutfi
专家
SPARK Assistant v1.1 Entered the wrong direction? No problem. SPARK Assistant follows the latest trend to always close in profit. What is SPARK Assistant? SPARK Assistant is a semi-automatic trading EA that works as your intelligent co-pilot. You make the entry — SPARK takes it from there. Whether your manual trade goes with or against the market, SPARK automatically detects the real trend and layers positions intelligently until the full cycle closes in profit. It doesn't fight the market. I
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