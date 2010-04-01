Magic Vac

MAGIC VAC XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor
Overview
MAGIC VAC XAU/USD is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It utilizes an advanced multi-strategy analysis system that combines seven different technical indicators to generate highly accurate trading signals.

Key Features
Intelligent Multi-Strategy System
Parabolic SAR: Trend and reversal point identification
MACD: Momentum analysis and signal crossovers
RSI: Overbought/oversold zone detection
EMA Crossover: Exponential moving average crossovers (9/21)
Bollinger Bands: Volatility analysis and band bounces
Stochastic: Market extreme zone confirmation
Divergence Detection: Identification of bullish/bearish divergences in the MACD
Advanced Risk Management
Flexible Money Management: Fixed lot size or risk percentage
Configurable dynamic stop loss
Intelligent trailing stop to protect profits
Automatic margin control
Limitation of simultaneous pending orders
Controlled Grid System
Configurable spacing between orders (Delta)
Controlled maximum opening distance
Automatic pending order management
Maximum of 5 simultaneous pending orders by default
Security Filters
Maximum spread filter (Protection against excessive spreads)
Configurable time filter (trading only at specific hours)
Automatic margin check before opening positions
Technical Specifications
Parameter Specification
Currency pair XAU/USD (Gold)
Recommended timeframe M15 (15 minutes)
Platform MetaTrader 4
Minimum capital $1,000 USD
Recommended lot size 0.20 - 0.50 lots
Suggested leverage 1:100 or higher
Account type ECN, Standard, or Raw Spread
Recommended settings
For $1,000 USD capital:
Fixed Lot: 0.20
Risk Percent: 0.5%
Stop Loss Pips: 20
Max Pending Orders: 5
For $2,000+ USD capital:
Fixed Lot: 0.30 - 0.50
Risk Percent: 0.5% - 1%
Stop Loss Pips: 20
Max Pending Orders: 5
Competitive Advantages
✅ Multi-Dimensional Analysis: 7 indicators working in synergy
✅ Full Customization: Over 40 configurable parameters
✅ Professional Risk Management: Capital protection on every trade
✅ Advanced Visualization: Candlestick patterning system based on signals
✅ Intelligent Trailing Stop: Maximizes profits in strong trends
✅ Divergence Detection: Anticipates market reversals
✅ Optimized for XAU/USD: Specific parameters for gold

Copyright © Worldinversor 2025
Version 1.00
推荐产品
该产品的买家也购买
作者的更多信息
