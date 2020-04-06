Making Scalper Hard Gold - Professional EA for XAU/USD

Description

Making Scalper Hard Gold is an advanced scalping Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This automated system combines multiple technical trading strategies to maximize opportunities in the gold market, one of the most volatile and liquid assets in the financial market.





Key Features

Multi-Strategy System

The Expert Advisor (EA) implements three complementary trading systems:





RSI + Stochastic Filter: Identifies overbought and oversold zones for precise entries

Parabolic SAR: Detects trend changes and generates reversal signals

Intelligent Grid System: Places strategically spaced pending orders

Professional Risk Management

Adjustable Stop Loss: Automatic 20-pip protection by default

Dynamic Trailing Stop: Secures profits by moving the stop loss in favor of the trade

Margin Control: Automatic verification before each trade

Limit on pending orders: Maximum of 2 per type to prevent overexposure

Flexible Money Management

Recommended fixed lot size: 0.20 - 0.50 lots

Suggested capital: $1,000 USD minimum

Percentage risk: Configurable 0.5%

Automatic adaptation: Adjusts the size according to the available balance

Security Filters

Spread Control: Only trades when the spread is ≤30 pips

Time Filter: Active trading between 4:00 PM and 10:00 PM (configurable)

Margin Check: Prevents trades with insufficient capital

Compatibility

✅ Broker: Compatible with any MetaTrader 4 broker

✅ Funding Accounts: Fully suitable for prop firms and challenges

✅ Spread: Optimized for ECN and standard brokers

✅ Leverage: Works with different leverage levels





Technical Specifications

Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes)

Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold)

Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD

Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 (adjustable according to capital)

Version: 1.53

Competitive Advantages

🎯 Accuracy: Multiple technical confirmations before entering the market

⚡ Speed: Optimized execution for high-frequency scalping

🛡️ Protection: Comprehensive risk management system and Capital

🔧 Customizable: Over 20 adjustable parameters to suit your risk profile

📊 Transparent: Clear identification of each trade by system (RSI/Stoch or SAR)



